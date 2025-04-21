Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (N00J)

The Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (N00J) provides dynamic legal support to CNRH, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and staff and is one of the Commander’s three legal teams. N00J has a diverse portfolio that spans ethics, investigations, military justice, administrative separations, Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act (FOIA/PA) matters and more recently, environmental law for special tasking. N00J also provides legal guidance and assistance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) leadership and legal staff.



N00J is one of more than 30 N-codes at CNRH.



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Cmdr. Maren Kaiser is the Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) for CNRH.



N00J is located in Building 150 in Room 211 on the Pearl Harbor side at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



N00J helps the commands maintain high ethical standards, good order and discipline, as well as comply with statutory and Navy policy requirements that ensure governmental transparency and safeguard sensitive information.



One of N00J’s most important functions is assisting with ethics, as every command military or civilian employee is required to uphold the same ethical standards as federal employees.



“The ethics rules can be complex and not intuitive, with potentially serious negative impacts on the Navy’s reputation and individual careers, which is why N00J is always available and happy to assist with ethics matters,” Kaiser explained. “Additionally, we facilitate the Commander instilling good order and discipline in the commands and throughout the Region, in furtherance of mission readiness and positive working environments.”



In addition to Kaiser, there are currently four N00J team members, all of whom are motivated and committed to the command mission:



Kai Medina, Military Justice Paralegal Specialist: Medina is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class paralegal who has been part of the N00J team since January 2024. Medina’s performance in 2024 was particularly noteworthy, as she assumed responsibility for the FOIA/PA portfolio for over six months while the FOIA/PA paralegal specialist position was gapped. She provided outstanding coverage for these responsibilities and otherwise excels in her normal role overseeing N00J administration, officer and enlisted separation processing, and a dynamic military justice portfolio.



Brian Buckley, FOIA/PA Paralegal Specialist: Buckley is a Hawaii-barred attorney with extensive practice experience in the Hawaii family court system and in public service. He joined the N00J team in December 2024 and provides critical contributions as FOIA/PA paralegal, processing all FOIA/PA requests for CNRH, NCTF-RH, and JBPHH documentation. In the months since his arrival, he has improved FOIA/PA processing timelines and added valuable practice insights across the N00J practice.



Lt. j.g. Ryan Nielsen, CNRH Deputy SJA: Nielsen is assigned to Regional Legal Service Office Northwest Detachment Hawaii (RLSO NW DET HI) and supported N00J as a Deputy SJA from August 2024 to April 2025. Nielsen provided critical support to N00J, impressively managing robust courts-martial and board of inquiry portfolios, issuing guidance across a spectrum of ethics issues, and ensuring precise disciplinary and administrative separation processing.



Lt. j.g. Aaron Lau, CNRH Deputy SJA: Lau is also assigned to RLSO NW DET HI and began supporting N00J as a Deputy SJA in January 2025. Lau is already making a significant positive impact on the office, securing ethical excellence for all CNRH and NCTF-RH foreign government and non-federal entity engagements, adeptly assisting with high visibility FOIA responses, and otherwise supporting Kaiser in core N00J efforts.



Contact the Office of Staff Judge Advocate at 808-473-1797 or visit the N00J office for advice and guidance.

