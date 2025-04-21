DLA director, Land and Maritime leaders engage for AOP discussion

Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly speaks to DLA Land and...... read more read more Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly speaks to DLA Land and Maritime employees April 17 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus. Land and Maritime leaders hosted Simerly for a mid-year review of DLA Land and Maritime’s Fiscal 2025 Annual Operating Plan. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime leaders hosted DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly April 17 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus for a mid-year review of DLA Land and Maritime’s Fiscal 2025 Annual Operating Plan.



The engagement also served as then-DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins’ final brief before relinquishing command April 18. Simerly commended Atkins for her unwavering commitment to the DLA mission and thanked her for her leadership over the past 33 months.



Conversations then moved to DLA Land and Maritime’s operational alignment to the DLA Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and Secretary of Defense priorities.



DLA Land and Maritime Director of Operations Chrissy Schall provided an overview of objectives and key results within the AOP before subject matter experts delved into five targeted operational objectives for the remainder of fiscal 2025.



Air Force Col. Alexander Constantine, DLA Land and Maritime’s chief of staff, briefed joint exercise training plans and support to combatant command exercises. With that, Simerly emphasized the importance of exercising and collaboration.



“Partner training is home station training,” he said. “How are we going to operate in a time of war in our headquarters? What do the operations look like? What are the personnel skills required so that we can operate, collaborate and make decisions at the necessary speed. [The military services] will expect us to be able to sustain at the speed of their requirements and we have to account for that, which is part of why we have to exercise … everyone in this room needs to know their role and what’s expected of them.”



Schall then led discussion on support to the agency’s Nuclear Enterprise Support Office platforms and increasing accuracy for demand planning and forecasting.



Teresa Harris, director of Business Process Support, followed with a review of DLA Land and Maritime’s data journey, highlighting increased data acumen and analytical skills across the workforce. Acquisition Executive Robert Johnson keyed in on efforts to build resiliency in the workforce and increase process efficiency.



Julie Van Schaik, director of Procurement Process Support, rounded out the brief by sharing how DLA Land and Maritime is expanding the culture of continuous process improvement and evaluating the performance of internal controls to reduce risk and advance future process improvements.



Simerly said he appreciated the work being done and the ongoing discussions. He emphasized opportunities for innovation and adaptation as DLA moves forward during a ‘period of change.’



“When we crafted our strategy last year, we knew we had to change,” Simerly said. “That’s why we characterized it the way we did – DLA Transforms: A Call to Action. The key is how we are going to change … to not only operate with urgency but to also operate with clarity.”



Simerly also presented DLA coins to three associates in recognition for their contributions to the agency’s mission.



Procurement Analyst John Dotchin was recognized for leading multiple D-BX programs and steering efforts to increase automated throughput; Shawn Scott, lead inventory management analyst for the newly established Warehouse Management System, was commended for his strategic vision and relentless energy; and Marine Corps Lt. Col Jacob Hummitzsch, who retired from his position as Land Customer Operations Division Chief and the Marine Corps earlier in the day, was recognized for his supply chain acumen, cross-agency relationship building and for spearheading the agency’s support to the Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle modernization effort.