‘Let’s get physical:’ Fort Knox DFMWR Strong B.A.N.D.S Program promotes fitness May 9-June 6

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is saying, “Let’s get physical” May 9 – June 6 in honor of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month with an 80s-themed Strong B.A.N.D.S program.



“The Strong B.A.N.D.S program is about promoting a healthy, active lifestyle,” said Francis Bailey, lead recreation assistant for the Fort Knox DFMWR Community Recreation Division. “We're here to have fun and get fit.”



The program is based on the B.A.N.D.S acronym – Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination, Strength – and will feature one event per week over the period of a month. Following is the breakdown of activities:



• Balance – Sunrise Yoga at the Sadowski Center from 6-7 a.m., May 9.

• Activity – Run to Remember 5K at Natcher Physical Fitness Center from 9-11 a.m., May 17.

• Nutrition – Pop-up nutrition tables at the Commissary and dining facilities during lunchtime, May 19-23.

• Determination – M3 Challenge at Natcher Physical Fitness Center from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 30.

• Strength – Lift the Vault event at Smith Physical Fitness Center from 5:30-7 a.m., June 6.



The M3 Challenge is a modified Murph CrossFit Challenge, which will be modeled as a relay with two-person teams. Participants may pre-register by requesting their teammate by name or be assigned a partner at random if participating alone. Participants will receive a Murph Challenge t-shirt.



According to Bailey, the competitors will alternate challenge tasks, providing each a rest period and ensuring each individual is given the opportunity to complete the entire challenge.



“The idea is the first competitor will run the first mile and do 50 pushups, and they’ll do the 100 squats together,” said Bailey. “Then they will alternate, and the second competitor will do 50 pushups and run the last mile.



“It’s a mirrored exercise. They’re both going to do the exact same thing, just in opposite order.”



All events are free with the exception of the Run to Remember, which has a $20 per person registration fee – and open to the public. Pre-registration is only required for the Run to Remember and M3 Challenge.



In the spirit of fun and the 80s, the program will also feature giveaways with an opportunity to win an individual’s choice of bright pink, yellow or blue headbands or wristbands.



Editor’s note: For updates on the Strong B.A.N.D.S events go to https://knox.armymwr.com/, or follow @Fort Knox FamilyandMWR on Facebook.



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.24.2025 12:24 Story ID: 496093 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Let’s get physical:’ Fort Knox DFMWR Strong B.A.N.D.S Program promotes fitness May 9-June 6, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.