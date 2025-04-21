‘Every Contract Supports a Soldier’: Reserve Officer Brings Mission Focus to Huntsville Center

Photo By Chris Putman | Lt. Col. William South will be taking command of the 926th Engineer Battalion in...... read more read more Photo By Chris Putman | Lt. Col. William South will be taking command of the 926th Engineer Battalion in Birmingham, Alabama. In his civilian position, he is a contracting officer at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, April ‎3, ‎2025, photo by Chris Putman. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As the U.S. Army Reserve, USAR, celebrates its 117th birthday this month, Lt. Col. William South will celebrate a milestone of his own: taking command of the 926th Engineer Battalion in Birmingham, Alabama.



South’s civilian position is as a contracting officer at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville. He said he looks forward to the full-circle moment as he first enlisted in the 926th Battalion’s Alpha Company in 1997.



“It will be a great opportunity to return to my roots to lead the battalion I started off in. I am proud to be able to help Soldiers, in and out of uniform,” South said.



Balancing a civilian career with Army Reserve service is about more than a job, it’s about purpose. South serves as a contracting officer supporting Huntsville Center’s Utility Monitoring and Control Systems, UMCS, program and reflects on how both of his careers are deeply intertwined.



“Every Huntsville Center contract I touch is about supporting the Soldier,” he said. “Whether it’s HVAC upgrades in Reserve centers or fire alarm systems in Soldier’s barracks on an active duty installation, these are projects that directly impact the quality of life and safety of Soldiers.”



Working for the UMCS program, his work reaches across the globe, from Army Depots in Japan to USAR facilities in the Northeast U.S. to dining facilities in Alaska and barracks in North Carolina.



“UMCS has had several HVAC projects for Army Reserve Centers of the USAR’s 99th Readiness Division,” he explained. “I’ve been that Soldier stuck in a hot, humid building all day, so knowing we’re helping to improve facilities that USAR Soldiers work in is extremely satisfying.”

His personal connection is what motivates his attention to detail on every contract and his dedication to ensuring the contracts are completed quickly.



“I want to get the contracts awarded correct the first time and with a sense of urgency and carry that urgency all the way through to project completion, because it makes a difference in the day-to-day lives of the Soldiers and their families,” he said.



His supervisor, William Seelman, Huntsville Center UMCS branch chief, witnesses that passion firsthand.



“His experience in the Army translates directly to his role as a Contracting Officer and Team Lead for the UMCS program, giving him a unique perspective on the importance of our mission where he directly supports his fellow warfighters.”



South’s military career transitioned in 2002 from enlistment to commissioning through ROTC from the University of North Alabama. As an officer, some of the positions he has held include the 11th-108th Battalion instructor and area coordinator, 917th Contracting Battalion contracting team leader then battalion executive officer; 844th Engineer Battalion executive officer; 375th Engineer company commander; Space and Missile Defense Command watch officer; 75th Training Division observer-controller-trainer; and 926th Engineer Brigade construction management officer.



His civilian career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began in 2006 with the USACE Finance Center on the USACE Financial Management System, CEFMS, Development Team. Over the last 19 years, he has filled roles ranging from accountant to data systems analyst. In 2018, South was able to transition into contracting, because of his Army Reserve-funded training and experience.



“The Army Reserve paid for my Level 1 Defense Acquisition University contracting certification which qualified me as an acquisition officer,” he said. “While on Reserve orders, I wore my uniform every day at Huntsville Center working on the project delivery teams supporting the Range and Training Land Program as well as the Planning and Programming Support Program. That time and experience counted toward my certification and helped build the career I have now.”



He credits Huntsville Center with being a supportive environment for Reservists and points to leaders creating pathways for Soldiers to transition into civilian roles.



“Huntsville Center really welcomed those of us from the Reserve Acquisition Corps,” he commended. “Several of us were able to gain full-time contracting positions. That pipeline from military training to civilian employment is something I hope continues.”



South explained the commitment balancing both careers takes dedication and perseverance.



“I’ve had great supervisors who have encouraged and supported me along the way along with many coworkers who selflessly covered down while I was out of the office on military leave over the years. Without that, none of this would be possible,” he said.



Now, as he steps into command, he draws on nearly 30 years of military experience, from deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait to leadership roles in Huntsville, Knoxville and San Antonio.



With the Army Reserve’s birthday this month, South encourages others to consider the opportunities service can provide.



“If you’re looking for purpose, adventure, or a way to serve while building your career — the Army Reserve is a great place to start,” he concluded.



Learn more about serving part-time at www.goarmy.com/reserve.