Staff in the Spotlight – Gunner’s Mate First Class Camille Rodney

Meet Gunner’s Mate First Class (GM1) Camille Rodney, a Lead Fitness Instructor at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rodney joined the Navy nine years ago, driven by a desire to change her career path.



“I was at a point in my life where I wanted to do something more fulfilling,” Rodney says. “I was making good money at the time, but in many ways, I felt like I’d become stagnant and wasn’t growing as a person. I wanted to do something better with my time and felt like the military would allow me to do that. When I learned about becoming a gunner’s mate, I thought working with guns and missiles would be exciting. I also liked the idea of traveling the world and seeing different places. Looking back, I know I made the right choice because I have no regrets.”



Before arriving at RTC, Rodney was stationed on USS Mason (DDG 87), Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 (VAW-120), and USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). As a Lead Physical Fitness Instructor at Freedom Hall, Rodney is responsible for overseeing and leading physical training programs, ensuring that recruits meet fitness standards and benchmarks during training.



Rodney credits much of her success at RTC to the lessons she has learned from her mentors.



“One thing I learned is that doing the bare minimum might work out for a little while, but eventually it’s going to catch up with you,” she says. “To succeed, you must be willing to do more and learn as much as possible from those around you. Being open-minded and stepping up when nobody else wants to is what will set you apart. I’ve always tried to be my best version and excel beyond my rate.”



While Rodney has achieved numerous goals at RTC, her role also poses challenges.



“It can be tough trying to get recruits to buy into what we’re trying to teach,” Rodney says. “Some don’t have a lot of confidence in what they’re capable of, and they look for the easy way out. Motivating them to do their best in everything they do is my primary goal, and when I get to see someone have some success, it can be extremely rewarding. Playing a part in the training of our future Sailors is definitely what I enjoy most about what I do.”



Rodney’s motivation to shape the future of the Navy is deeply rooted in her commitment to being a role model for others.



“Serving my country and being a part of the Navy is a rewarding experience,” she says. “I also believe very strongly in setting a good example. There are a lot of people who would like to join the military but can’t. Being the kind of person my family and my daughter can look up to is a big reason why I continue to serve. I want to be a role model for my child and show her how to handle adversity in the right way. These are things I can be proud of.”



Looking ahead, Rodney has set ambitious objectives for the rest of her naval career.



“A big goal of mine is to achieve the rank of chief petty officer in the near future. Becoming a limited duty officer (LDO) is also something that I’m considering as an option. Either way, I’m working towards wearing a khaki uniform one day and becoming more knowledgeable across the Navy and within my rate.”



Rodney continues to support the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.24.2025 11:45 Story ID: 496085 Location: GREAT LAKES, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight – Gunner’s Mate First Class Camille Rodney, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.