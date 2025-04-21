62d AW Leadership and Team McChord NCOs Visit JBSA

62d Airlift Wing leadership, U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d AW commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Korchak-Campbell, 62d AW command chief, and a group of distinguished Team McChord NCOs visited Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, April 9-10, 2025.



During this visit Anaya had the honor of serving as the reviewing official for the April 10th U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training graduation ceremony where he and Korchak-Campbell proudly represented the 62d AW as they welcomed over 750 BMT graduates into the ranks of the World’s Greatest Air Force.



Korchak-Campbell, who had not been back to BMT since her own graduation in 1997, was profoundly impacted by the renewed sense of purpose she gained having been apart of the graduating group’s important milestone, she said.



“There's a profound sense of pride, of course, in the new generation stepping up, ready to carry the torch,” said Korchak-Campbell. “Seeing their faces, sharp and eager, reminded me of my own beginnings, the raw enthusiasm, the uncertainty, the flicker of fear, and the burning desire to serve.”



In addition to serving as the BMT graduation reviewing official, Anaya, Korchak-Campbell and a group of Team McChord’s NCOs toured the Peterson Training Complex, home of the 331st Training Squadron also known as the Wolfpack. There they networked with current military training instructors and learned more about the training curriculum, accommodations, and schedules for BMT trainees.



Throughout the rest of Wednesday, April 9th, Col. Anaya and Master Sgt. José López Rodríguez, 627th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, visited the Inter-American Air Forces Academy where they learned more about the academy’s role in strengthening foreign alliances and partnerships throughout the Americas.



Simultaneously, Korchak-Campbell and the other five Team McChord NCOs, Master Sergeant David Woliver, 627th Force Support Squadron first sergeant; Staff Sgt. Kyla Turner, 62d Maintenance Squadron information systems and security manager; Staff Sgt. John Tuquero, 627th Communication Squadron network infrastructure specialist; and Staff Sgt. Laura Ogletree, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger travel specialist spoke to recruiters, military training leaders and other personnel as they toured the base’s other facilities. Turner, Tuquero, and Ogletree are all slated to be MTIs soon.



Woliver, a prior master MTI or “blue rope”, helped to facilitate opportunities for the other NCOs that involved a Q&A session at the Military Training Instructor School, a myriad of wise advice from his personal years of experience, and the knowledge provided by the site survey to have a deeper understanding of the current developmental special duty state. Woliver was especially excited about visiting the 331st TRS because as an MTI, this was his squadron.



“Being able to be back at my old squadron where I was both a trainee and spent my whole MTI career, there was definitely a flood of emotions,” said Woliver. “It was pretty surreal.”



Woliver is adamant that a stint as an MTI, for any qualified Airman, is a path toward invaluable professional and personal growth that one would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.



“I am so passionate about the MTI DSD because there is true beauty in the struggle and you learn so much about yourself,” said Woliver. “I am grateful to Col. Anaya and Chief KC for the opportunity to let this ‘old hat’ tag along and ensure that McChord sends the most prepared Airmen to the life changing role of becoming an MTI.”



Throughout the entire trip, 62d AW leadership and Team McChord Airmen were able to experience new perspectives, learn about updated training processes, network with JBSA-Lackland Airmen and reinvigorate their pride in the World’s Greatest Air Force.



“To witness more than 700 Airmen recite our creed with over 60 newly minted American Airmen reminded me that there are hundreds of people ready, eager, and willing to serve our nation,” said Korchak-Campbell. “To witness the discipline, the confidence, and the pride the Airmen had and to witness the heartfelt emotions of family members now holding a son or daughter who left home to embark on this journey, now as an Airmen, was something I will never forget.”

