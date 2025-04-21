Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter maintenance completed at locks and dams

    Winter maintenance completed at locks and dams

    Photo By Melanie Peterson | Mike Holzer, civil engineer, talks to Aaron Pipelow, safety specialist, at the...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Over the winter, the St. Paul District maintenance and repair team completed a project that set the stage for major maintenance upcoming at locks and dams 7 and 9. The maintenance included upgrading existing anchorages in preparation for new miter gates. New miter gates are scheduled to be installed at Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota, this summer and at Lock and Dam 9, near Eastman, Wisconsin, in summer 2026. The existing miter gates are more than 90 years old.

    Anchorage upgrades

    The project involved concrete repairs and the installation of newly fabricated anchorages. “Each lock has a set of upstream and downstream miter gates which act as doors to the lock chamber. The anchorages act as door hinges for the miter gates,” Jim Cook, project manager, said. “The gates control the water level in the lock chamber only.”

    The anchorages needed to be strengthened because the new miter gates are 56% heavier than the existing gates.

    Maintenance and repair team

    Work began the first week of December 2024 and was completed in February. Each project cost $1.5 million.

    Brian Sipos, lockmaster at Lock and Dam 9, said, “Our maintenance and repair crew is doing the work, and it saves us a lot of money compared to using a contractor to do the same work. Our crew gets the work done in that short amount of time, approximately three months, and they get it done safely.” He added that it’s important that the work is completed during the winter in the non-navigational season because it shuts down the river. “It’s cold work, but our crew are professionals,” he said.

    Navigation

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 10:27
    Story ID: 496067
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter maintenance completed at locks and dams, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Winter maintenance completed at locks and dams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    maintenance
    infrastructure
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download