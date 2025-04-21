Huntsville Center’s rapid contract deployment fills Marine Corps gap at Hawaii base

Photo By William Farrow | Tim Keenan, right, a contracted senior field engineer, briefs U.S. Marine Corps Capt....... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Tim Keenan, right, a contracted senior field engineer, briefs U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Donovan White, left, a communications officer, and Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Parrish, center, a data-systems chief, both with Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, about new call manager equipment during an equipment migration at Camp H.M. Smith, MCBH. Huntsville Center’s Facility Technology Integration-General program quickly deployed a $35 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract enhancing secure telecommunication infrastructure across key sites at the base.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.-- With a very short timeline, the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Facility Technology Integration program awarded a $35 million contract for telecommunications support at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



The Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract enhances secure infrastructure across key sites at the base located on the Mokapu Peninsula near Honolulu.



The base provides forward-based, sustainable and secure training and operational support, facilities, and services enabling its operational forces to project power into the Indo-Asia Pacific Region.



The IDIQ contract encompasses the comprehensive engineering, procurement, installation, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of all telecommunications systems and networks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) and its designated ancillary sites.



Telecommunications and IT infrastructure aboard MCBH and its ancillary sites has been a concern across the Hawaii region due to outdated legacy infrastructure alongside discontinued unsupportable equipment and systems.



Over the last 37 years MCBH had been supported by Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) under various contract vehicles, the latest being the Pacific Enterprise Services – Hawaii (PES-HI) contract.



Recently, DISA announced it wasn’t renewing the PES-HI contract and therefore the supported military departments and Department of Defense activities assumed responsibility for all capabilities provided by DISA under the PES-HI contract.



However, he MCBH Communications and Information Systems Directorate (CISD) didn’t have the organic staff, equipment, or capabilities to provide reliable voice and data network services to its MCBH customers.



Recognizing they needed quick resolution, MCBH CISD reached out to Huntsville Center’s FTI-General program for support.



According to Patrick Parten, Huntsville Center FTI-Gen project manager, the Project Development Team designed the IDIQ contract to ensure the deployment of advanced infrastructure and the continuous management and technical support necessary for maintaining robust, secure, and scalable communication capabilities.



“This contract encompasses all activities associated with the full lifecycle management of all MCBH telecommunications resources, maintaining adherence to the highest standards and regulatory compliance throughout the contract duration,” Parten said.



“To get this contract awarded, we had to move quickly as we needed to have at least 60 days transition to allow the new contractor to get to full performance.”



Upon award of the contract, contracted technicians quickly began working with MCBH Communications and Information Systems (S-6) migrating legacy telecommunications equipment to modern voice-over internet protocol equipment to support U.S. Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 modernization requirements, improve quality of life, and enhance operational capabilities across all property assets of MCBH



Parten said the efforts of Huntsville Center’s contracting staff was instrumental in moving the contract through its processes for a quick award.



"Robert Marsh (Huntsville Center contracting officer) and Jasmine Fortenberry (Huntsville Center contracting specialist) worked tirelessly to ensure we got this awarded within the timeframe agreed upon between Col. (Sebastien) Joly (Huntsville Center commander) and Mr. (James) Balocki (Executive Director of Marine Corps Installations Command)," he said.



Joly said effective communication efforts with the stakeholder was crucial for the contract's quick turnaround.



"We are proud to be able to commit to and deliver a vital break-fix capability for MCBH within their required timeline preventing any disruption to their mission,” Joly said..