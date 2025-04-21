Anderson, JMC’s commander, welcomes new senior leaders

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. ― One of Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr.'s final duties as the commander of the Joint Munitions Command was to host incoming commanders for seven of JMC's subordinate sites.



The new commanders for JMC installations are Col. Aaron Cornett, Crane Army Ammunition Activity; Lt. Col. Jim Beecher, Letterkenny Munitions Center; Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant; Col. Curtis Perkins, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant; Col. Matthew Mason, Pine Bluff Arsenal; Lt. Col. Marie J. Hough, Radford Army Ammunition Plant; and Lt. Col. Steven Wallace, Anniston Munitions Center.



“Thanks for taking the chance and doing something outside the norm of the typical Army career as an officer,” Anderson said during the opening remarks for the Pre-Command Orientation, a three-day gathering, which took place April 22-24. “It’s a wild ride and there will be a steep learning curve, but I can assure you that every commander that I’ve talked to after they’ve been in command for six months says that this is absolutely the best experience they’ve had.



“The formation that you are going to lead will serve that area and the community long after you,” Anderson added. “The decisions you make every day are not going to impact them that day or during your command tenure. The decisions you make every day will live with that formation and that community after you’re gone and retired. You are going to lead and make decisions that are going to affect our institution. You’re making decisions on behalf of the Army as an institution.”



The orientation, held at JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, allows attendees to understand JMC's strategic objectives and recognize how their roles contribute to achieving them. The event also facilitates interaction with other commanders and key personnel, fostering collaboration and information sharing across JMC's Organic Industrial Base.



“This week, we are going to take JMC and the OIB from the macro to the micro,” Anderson said.



Anderson discussed the command philosophy, gave an overview of the organization, and talked about its campaign plan.



“My command philosophy has been that a headquarters only exists to make a subordinate organization successful,” Anderson said. “The people of JMC’s headquarters are focused on making you as commanders, your organizations, and the munitions enterprise successful. I promise you that.”



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness.



“There are a lot of things you have to ensure get accomplished,” Anderson said. “You have to take the chaos, apply logic, and generate a climate where people can be successful. How you carry yourself is going to dictate your command’s climate and culture.”



JMC’s campaign plan aligns with the Army Materiel Command’s lines of effort and the overarching priorities of the Army. Within each, there are supporting tasks that need to be completed to ensure the strategic objectives of the plan are met.



JMC, one of 10 major subordinate commands of AMC, ensures excellence in munitions readiness and sustainment through continual innovation and modernization, and the campaign plan helps JMC fulfill that vision.



“We are focused on transforming to face future challenges,” Anderson said.

