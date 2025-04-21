Schwengel Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Megan Schwengel graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Megan Schwengel graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) April 24, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Megan Schwengel graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) April 24, 2025.



Schwengel, from Camp Point, Illinois, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to continue her family’s military legacy.



“My grandfather and uncle were both in the military,” Schwengel said. “Growing up, they told me stories and always expressed how much pride they felt to serve. They built lifelong relationships and were able to teach me some of the values and morals that were instilled in the military. I hope to one day be able to pass on my experiences and all the things I’ve learned to my family, too.”



Schwengel, 20, graduated from Camp Point Central High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity volleyball and track and field teams. Before joining the Navy, she worked full-time as a retail manager.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Schwengel is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Schwengel, is the best possible first step to begin her naval career.



“I’ve worked so hard with my shipmates throughout boot camp to study for tests and prepare for inspections,” said Schwengel. “They’ve helped me just as much as I helped them, and that’s a big reason why I feel like this is a team award and a reminder that you get what you give. I’m also very excited for my grandfather to be in the stands on graduation day and see me receive recognition. I will do my best to use that pride and excitement that I feel now as motivation during the next phase of my career.”



Schwengel’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Yeoman (YNC) Dale Baluyot, Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class (FCA1) Richard Nievesnieves and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (BM2) Lindsey Liles, and they guided her through the nine-week process.



“What I appreciate most about my RDCs is that they pushed us to live up to their standards,” she said. “Toughness, accountability, and attention to detail are all traits that they hammered home with each one of us. I will also say that their ability to turn our weaknesses into strengths is something that I will remember and try to replicate. I look forward to taking their mentoring into the fleet and practicing what I have learned.”



Along with her RDCs, Schwengel found inspiration from her family.



“My parents have always been my biggest supporters,” Schwengel says. “I was in the Delayed Entry Program (DEP), and they helped me study and were so proud of me even before I got here. I’m so appreciative of all the letters they sent me; they are a big reason I’ve been able to keep such a positive attitude. They have no idea how much they’ve lifted my spirits.”



Schwengel said the biggest challenge she faced in boot camp was learning to overcome homesickness.



“I’ve always been very close with my family and spent a lot of time with them,” said Schwengel. “Having so little contact with them has been difficult. Fortunately, my shipmates have been there for me, and it helps that we’re all going through the exact same thing. Getting to know each of them and sharing our struggles has brought us together and helped us bond. All the moments I’ve shared with them over the past nine weeks have made my division feel like home away from home. Even though I’m happy to graduate, I’m also going to miss these new connections I’ve made.”



After graduation, Schwengel will attend Mass Communication Specialist “A” School in Fort Meade, Maryland, to learn the basics of still photography, digital imaging, videography, photojournalism, news writing, and public affairs.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.