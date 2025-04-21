EXTRA BIG SAVINGS: Stateside commissaries prepare for May Sidewalk Sale events

Courtesy Photo | Stateside commissary patrons who want extra savings on select products need look no...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Stateside commissary patrons who want extra savings on select products need look no further than the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) May Sidewalk Sale event. All 177 stateside commissary locations, including Alaska and Hawaii, will participate, with most stores hosting three- or four-day events, weather permitting. Event dates and products are subject to change. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/999165557/42283493ad.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Stateside commissary patrons who want extra savings on select products need look no further than the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) May Sidewalk Sale event.



All 177 stateside commissary locations, including Alaska and Hawaii, will participate, with most stores hosting three- or four-day events, weather permitting. Event dates and products are subject to change. Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.



“Sidewalk sales offer our patrons an opportunity to stock up and save even more on top of our normal everyday savings,” said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “As we celebrate Military Appreciation Month in May, these sales are a wonderful way to acknowledge the service, sacrifice and dedication of our military community.”



Types of products available during the sale include:



• Snacks such as nuts, beef jerky, chips, candy and peanut butter

• Luncheon meat

• Cold cereals

• Beverages (including flavored water), juices, teas, energy drinks and coffee

• International foods such as noodle bowls

• Baking and canned goods (vegetables, beans, fruit)

• Pet food and supplies such as kitty litter

• Non-food items, such as paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, body soap, laundry, cleaning products, kitchen and trash bags, and charcoal

• Baby products

• Health and beauty products.



To see scheduled sale dates for each store, visit the sidewalk sales webpage (https://corp.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales). Patrons should also check their store’s webpage or talk with their store manager for any late changes, including weather-related postponements.



“DeCA strives to deliver the best in service and savings for customers every day,” Rivers said. “May’s sidewalk sales offer a special opportunity to help military community members save even more on a broad selection of quality products.”

