Camp Humphreys hosts Take Back the Night 5k run

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | Runners from Camp Humphreys participate in the Take Back the Night 5k run on Camp...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | Runners from Camp Humphreys participate in the Take Back the Night 5k run on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 18, 2025. The Take Back the Night 5k run is a part of a movement that began in the 1970s with activists protesting the lack of safety for women at night. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys hosted a “Take Back the Night” run in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 18, 2025. The event saw more than 200 Soldiers, spouses, children, and even pets participating.



“Today, we are here to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence,” said Nykita Riley, Eighth Army Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) program director. “We recognize that this type of behavior happens at all times to all genders, so today, we are standing against sexual violence and taking back the night.”



The Take Back the Night movement is a global initiative that started in the 1970s with activists protesting the lack of safety for women to walk around on their own at night. The campaign aims to empower survivors, raise awareness and promote community involvement through organized marches, walks and runs.



The event kicked off at the Downtown Plaza with music, games and three interactive booths. One station handed out event T-shirts and glow sticks, another provided blank signs for participants to write messages of support and empowerment, and the third offered free SHARP-related materials such as pens, pins and notebooks.



Participants were encouraged to carry their signs with them proudly as they ran with their new shirts and light up equipment as they took back the night. Participants who completed the run early stood by and cheered on those who followed. Some ran, some walked and some marched alongside their friends with company flags, children and even pets.



“This year's theme is ‘STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,’” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roderick Laughman, Eighth Army deputy commanding general for sustainment. “I think this is a very strong call to action, it’s not just about reacting to assault, it’s about actively trying to stop it.”



Identifying, preventing and addressing sexual violence is an ongoing issue that the Army is dedicated to year-round. Assistance and resources are available via the 24/7 Sexual Assault Response Hotline at DSN 315-763-5700, commercial 0503-363-5700, or the DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247.



To learn more about additional resources, events and options, personnel may contact their chain of command or visit https://home.army.mil/humphreys/my-usag-humphreys/all-services/sharp



“I want to acknowledge anyone who has been impacted by sexual assault,” said Laughman. “Your strength and courage are truly admirable, and you are not alone.”