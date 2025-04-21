Traditions and Pulled Pork: How the Spring Festival Builds Ties

Photo By Taylor Ardito | Kanagawa, Japan (April 18, 2025) - A group of family and friends pose for a picture...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Ardito | Kanagawa, Japan (April 18, 2025) - A group of family and friends pose for a picture near the Main Gate of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. The group was waiting outside of the gate for the annual Spring Festival taking place the following day. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito) see less | View Image Page

KANAGAWA, Japan (April 19, 2025) – Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi held its annual Spring Festival on April 19th, a co-hosted event with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), welcoming over 62,000 guests onboard the installation. For thousands of people, it was their first time to experience all of the festivities the base has to offer, but for one family it was just business as usual.



On the morning of April 18th, 30 hours before the event began, the Chida family arrived outside the Main Gate of NAF Atsugi, an annual tradition in which they are all now well experienced in. With food, chairs, books, and an assortment of camping supplies in hand, the family set up camp and established themselves at the front of the line.



“We get here early because we are so excited about tomorrow [Spring Festival]” said Toshihiko, the younger brother in the Chida family. Waiting in line for 30 hours may seem boring to most people, but not to people like Toshihiko, who come to the base for the rare chance to interact with American Sailors.



“This is the best time to have one on one interactions with Sailors as they enter and leave the base, just to wave and say hi as they walk by.”



For the Chida family, with their long ties to the base and its open base events, the Spring Festival is their favorite time of year.



Yusuke, 44 years old and the older brother in the family, has been to every open base event since he was a child. For work, Yusuke owns a small food truck, driving around Japan selling American style pulled pork. He had pulled pork for the first time when he was a teenager and visited the HSM-51 tent during an open base event.



“I couldn’t believe how good it was, it changed my life” said Yusuke, “the base [NAF Atsugi] is the reason why I started the food truck.”



As the gates opened on the morning of April 19th, the Chida family were among the first to enter, setting the tone for what became a memorable day of food, fun, and cultural exchange. With static displays, live music, American and Japanese cuisine, and Sailors from both U.S. and JMSDF forces, the Spring Festival once again served as a powerful symbol of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



For families like the Chidas, the event is more than just a festival—it’s a cherished tradition and a reminder of how shared experiences can build lasting bonds. As NAF Atsugi looks to the future, the Spring Festival will continue to play a vital role in strengthening community ties and celebrating the unique partnership between the U.S. Navy and the people of Japan.



NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western

Pacific.



[NAF Atsugi Public Affairs Community Relations Staff, contributed to this article by translating between the author and the Chida family]