The Iditarod is reopening; how will it affect your pay?

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — With the grand reopening of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s Iditarod Dining Facility, Basic Allowance for Sustenance II will discontinue for dorm residents as soon as early May.



For months the Iditarod DFAC underwent construction; therefore, the facility closed periodically. During this time, dorm residents received BAS II, a higher, supplemental allowance for enlisted members when dining facilities are not available. As of early May, Airmen living in the dorms will receive only BAS, the standard allowance for all service members.



“We will continue collaborating with 673d Force Support Squadron to minimize overpayments,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hansen, 673d Comptroller Squadron director of operations. “We are targeting early May for these adjustments, which means Airmen will receive their regular mid-month paycheck (which will include BAS II) and their end of month leave and earning statements will reflect the stoppage of BAS II, the overseas cost of living reduction to dorm rates, and the start of meal deductions.”



BAS II is indicated under “entitlements” on a Members’ LES as “Save Pay” for $465.77. Once BAS II is off the member’s pay record, they will no longer receive that “Save Pay.”



By May, meal deductions will resume. By early June, the service member’s pay will return back to normal with meal deductions and OCOLA back to normal. This could be up to $1,200 difference. Check your LES at the end of the month.



If the deductions are incorrect, contact your supervisor. BAS debts are the only debts that pay in full (do not disperse across pay periods), so if deductions are incorrect, the debts can add up quickly.

Airmen living in the dorms are advised to check their LES during this transition back to BAS.



Airmen living in the dorms are advised to check their LES during this transition back to BAS.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 19:20 Story ID: 496036 Location: JBER, ALASKA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Iditarod is reopening; how will it affect your pay?, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.