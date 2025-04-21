Fort Buchanan Trains Community Members on Active Shooter Awareness

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Hector Herrera, Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism Specialist, conducted an active shooter awareness training session, April 11 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. This training was part of the command's community outreach mission during the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) convention.



The participants included owners and employees of small construction companies that specialize in mechanical engineering in the region.



"It is essential for every organization to establish an effective active shooter awareness training plan. This plan should identify possible deficiencies and be practiced annually," said Herrera during the presentation.



As part of the training, Herrera showed an impactful video produced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which demonstrated the proper responses to an active shooter event. The presentation also included case studies and statistics in an interactive way.



"This has been an extraordinary presentation for our members. Thank you very much to the U.S. Army and Fort Buchanan for sharing this information with us during the convention," said Edgar Santos, Assistant Vice President of the MCA.



Fort Buchanan's participation in the MCA convention emphasizes the U.S. Army's integral role in the community, especially as the home of the Army in the Caribbean prepares to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025