NAVFAC $239 Million Contract to Strengthen Relationship and Commitment Between United States and Australia

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $239,652,192 million firm-fixed-price contract to SLSCO Ltd., of Galveston, Texas, working with Australian subcontractors, on the construction of an aircraft parking apron and supporting facilities at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia.



“This apron will increase the parking capacity at RAAF Darwin for additional Marine Corps aviation assets in support of Marine Rotational Forces – Darwin, thereby strengthening the ability of the U.S. and Australia to conduct joint military operations and training exercises and demonstrating our shared commitment to Australia-U.S. relations and Indo-Pacific security,” said U.S Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Col. Patrick Reynolds.



The work to be performed provides for the construction of an aircraft parking apron, aircraft rinse facility, aircraft wash rack, helicopter landing pads and supporting facilities. Work will be performed in Darwin, Australia, with an expected completion date of December 2027.



This project falls under the U.S. Force Posture Initiative (USFPI) and Enhanced Air Cooperation, which aims to enhance joint military operations and training exercises between the U.S. and Australia, increase engagement with regional partners, and strengthen security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.



“This is exciting time for NAVFAC, the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force, alongside our Australian partners, to continue strengthening relationships with our USFPI counterparts while constructing new infrastructure in the Northern Territory of Australia,” said NAVFAC Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Australia Lt. Cmdr. Brad Garrigues.



NAVFAC Pacific ROICC Australia was established in 2018 and oversees, along with its Australian counterparts, the execution of military construction projects at RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia.

