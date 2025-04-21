Photo Story: Troops with 147th Aviation Regiment hold April 2025 drill training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Personnel with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Personnel with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard conduct training April 11, 2025, during drill training at Fort McCoy, Wis. From April 11-13, 2025, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation brought more than a dozen helicopters as well as crews and support personnel to hold drill training. They held a field training exercise to prepare for a future mobilization. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

From April 11-13, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard brought more than a dozen helicopters as well as crews and support personnel to hold a drill training at Fort McCoy.



Helicopters included UH-60 Black Hawk medivac helicopters from the battalion’s West Bend, Wis., location as well as Light Utility Helicopters (UH-72A Lakota) from the same location. Personnel and equipment also were on hand from the 147th location in Madison, Wis.



“We were doing a field training exercise to help get ready for an upcoming mobilization,” said Capt. Cole Hamilton, operations officer and more with the 147th who helped organize and conduct the drill training.



Hamilton said the training focused on a wide variety of scenarios, training lanes, and even hot and cold load training for moving patients in a medivac situation.



James L. Hubbard, airport manager with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield Division, said the 147th had people and aircraft operating from the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, Young Air Assault Strip, and other training locations on the installation’s South Post.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



