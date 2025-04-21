NTAG Great Lakes Sailor Frocked to Senior Chief

Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jordan Holtschulte was promoted to the rank of E-8 on Friday, April 11, at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) headquarters in Great Lakes, IL. HMCS was pinned by his wife and kids, and covered by NTAG Great Lakes Command Master Chief Nate Hon.



HMCS joined the Navy in 2003, from his hometown Hillsboro, IL. He is currently stationed at NTAG Great Lakes, where he works as an Officer Recruiter.



While at NTAG Great Lakes, HMCS has become a standout Sailor, winning Officer Recruiter of the Month several times.



“I wouldn’t be here or achieve this milestone without the support of my family, Shipmates and fellow Chiefs,” Holtschulte said. “It gives me the opportunity to continue to serve this great country.”



CMC Hon covered Holtschulte during the pinning ceremony. He says the highlight of his job is recognizing Sailors promotions.



“It gives me great honor and pride to see our Sailors promoted. Even more so when a Sailor reaches the ranks of Chief, Senior Chief and Master Chief! No greater honor,” Hon said. “Senior Holtschulte is a leader of the Chiefs. His passion and care for people is unlike any I’ve experienced. He has all the tools to be a great CMC one day.”



HMCS is preparing to transfer to his next duty station: Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes.



“As Senior Chief, I’m looking forward to continuing to lead and guide Sailors,” Holtschulte said. “There is a quote I like that says a Senior Chief’s star is upside down because it’s a guiding star, lighting the way for others. I wish to continue to do that for years to come.”

