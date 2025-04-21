I am The 908th: Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson, deputy commander of the 908th Mission...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson, deputy commander of the 908th Mission Support Group and 25th Aerial Port Squadron interim commander, poses for a photo on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Epperson’s supportive and objective-focused leadership drives his military career. Having served for almost 36 years, he has been a prime example of what it means to be an Airman in the United States Air Force, earning the title of Field Grade Officer of the Quarter, for the third quarter of 2024, for the 908th Flying Training Wing. see less | View Image Page

The journey of Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson, deputy commander of the 908th Mission Support Group and 25th Aerial Port Squadron interim commander, began when he was struggling in school and needed to find a way to get a fresh start. His uncertainty, and lack of structure led him to start his military career.



With a father in the Air Force, he thought of the military as an option to get back on track both academically and socially. After receiving encouragement from his friends who had joined the Arkansas Air National Guard right out of high school, Epperson reached out to a recruiter.



After joining the Air National Guard in 1989, he worked as a flight medic for 10 years before commissioning over to public health for nearly 20 years, he then entered the logistics career field in 2018.



According to Epperson, he knew that he wanted to continue serving, but he wasn’t sure about continuing as a member of the Air National Guard. He reached out to the 913th Airlift Group looking for a traditional reservist billet, which he found, as the commander of the 96th Aerial Port Squadron, and he also accepted a full-time civilian position, as the Executive Officer for the 913th AG at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, starting his career with the Air Force Reserve.



Throughout his journey, a valuable lesson he acquired was to never stop learning. This helped mold him into the leader he is today.



“As an Airman, sit back and learn, watch, absorb, be a sponge, and always ask questions,” said Epperson.



As a leader, he now looks at things through a different lens. Having been in the junior enlisted Airman’s shoes, he realizes that his responsibility is to have a workforce that understands and supports the mission. The way he fulfils this responsibility is by being transparent and eliminating doubt in those he leads.



“If you explain the reason why we're doing this; because X, Y and Z is going to accomplish A, B and C,” said Epperson, “people are more likely to say, ‘hey, we've got to get this done. Not because the commander said so. It's because it's accomplishing the mission down the road.’”



Epperson’s supportive and objective-focused leadership drives his military career. Having served for almost 36 years, he has been a prime example of what it means to be an Airman in the United States Air Force, earning the title of Field Grade Officer of the Quarter, for the third quarter of 2024, for the 908th Flying Training Wing.



I try to come to an organization to make it better,” he said, “I process our things going on that we need to work on because we've got to be a team. No matter where we come from, it's a uniform. We work things out to make sure we're heading in that same direction.”



Epperson has a simple yet thoughtful view on successful leadership, that has helped him reach this point in his career.



“My litmus test as a leader is, if you will follow me into battle,” he said. “I'm going to do what you're going to do. If you need help, I'm going to help you. My hope and desire is that I am that kind of leader, that people will say, ‘I'll go with him because I know that he's going to do what he can to make sure I'm trained, ready to go, and I get home safe.”