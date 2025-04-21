Pieces of Her: From Loss to Leadership

“The Army, and this country as a whole, was founded by people who had the personal courage to pursue a goal and develop a country of free people. That’s what makes us strong.”

– Jordyn Hoit, Future Army Reserve Officer



FORT BELVOIR, Va. – When Jordyn Hoit has a goal in mind, there’s a good chance she’s going to achieve it. With a drive to succeed and a strong sense of purpose, she represents America’s best talent. Today, Hoit uses her talents to motivate, educate and empower the next generation of Warrior Citizens, showing that with part-time service one can serve their country while contributing to their communities and civilian careers.



“Even if you feel like you come from nothing, or if you don't have anyone to believe in you or to advocate for you - have courage,” said Hoit. “Have faith in yourself and be your own advocate.”



Hoit said that everything she does is driven by a deep passion for helping others and giving back to the community. Whether through her work in the arts, entertainment, or the military, her goal remains the same: to make people’s lives just a little bit better. As a chalk artist, she frequently participates in charity events aimed at raising funds for children’s school supplies. When opportunities arise, Hoit rarely hesitates—she recently participated in the U.S. Olympic combine for Bobsledding, “I didn’t get in, but it was amazing that I was invited,” Hoit said.



From humble beginnings, Hoit entered the foster care system at the age of two, carrying the deep hurt of being separated from her birth parents. “I can’t help but look for pieces of me in strangers,” Hoit wrote in a poem titled You look so Much Like Your Parents. The early years were marked by uncertainty and emotional hardship, as she struggled to understand why she was left behind.



Her life took a positive turn after being adopted by Teresa and Jeff Hoit. Though her adoptive parents were not in the military, several of her extended family members were veterans and active service members whose influence played a key role in her decision to serve. The stability and support of her new home gave her a fresh perspective and clear direction for her future.



Hoit now continues that proud tradition of service.



“I want to honor them while also serving,” she said. “It [the Army Reserve] also allows me to gain experience for my future career.”



In 2023, Hoit was awarded the prestigious Minuteman Scholarship, a competitive tuition assistance program that enables future Army Reserve leadership to pursue their academic and professional goals.



“The Minuteman Scholarship definitely changed the direction of my life, if only because of the opportunities it opened up to me,” she said. “Not only will I graduate without student debt, but I also get to drill with an Army Reserve unit while I'm still in college as an SMP [Simultaneous Membership Program] cadet.”



Hoit attributes her success to hard work and discipline rather than luck—driven by her deep desire to give back.



Now a student at Hofstra University in Long Island, Hoit serves with a nearby Army Reserve unit. There, she is trained in providing operational intelligence support to combatant commands, playing a vital role in mission readiness and national defense.



“At the moment, I am drilling with the 77th Sustainment Brigade at Fort Dix in New Jersey, and I get to shadow lieutenants as well as work with the S2 shop [staff section] doing Military Intelligence,” she said. “I am gaining real reserve experience along with my ROTC training, and it has allowed me to develop myself and my understanding of what my responsibilities will be as a future military leader.”



When sharing her military and life experience, her speeches are often centered around the acronym “LEADERSHIP,” with a particular focus on the “P,” which stands for Personal Courage. Hoit attributes much of her success to embracing this value and encourages new Army Reserve members to do the same.



For her, the concept of personal courage isn’t just about bravery in uniform; it’s about the determination to rise, to push forward and to build something greater.

