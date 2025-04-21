New Point Mugu RV Park will improve quality of life services for Sailors and families

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Apr. 9, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (Apr. 9, 2025) Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center-left, is joined by staff members to break ground on a Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park Project located at Point Mugu, Apr. 9, 2025. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif – Leaders from Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) break ground on a Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park Project located at Point Mugu that has been in the planning, development, and design phase for nearly a decade.



“There has been a tremendous amount of effort and coordination to reach this point in a project that was conceptualized about 10-years ago," said Capt. Dan "DB" Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. "This groundbreaking represents NBVC's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities that directly enhance the Fleet’s operational readiness through quality-of-life services."



Mr. Jacob Munyon, director, Fleet and Family Readiness, states that construction is expected to be completed in 2026.



“It will include the capability to support 84 occupancies,” said Munyon. “Additional features will include a laundry room, check-in accommodations, lighting, signage, and utility pedestals.”



The Point Mugu RV Park is located at the end of Beach Rd between 16th and Laguna Rd. It overlooks the Pacific Ocean and Laguna Peak with direct access to Mugu Beach.



