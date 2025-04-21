Power Outage Does Not Disrupt Fort Buchanan's Mission

Photo By David Hernandez | As the island dealt with a massive power outage, the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | As the island dealt with a massive power outage, the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center successfully mobilized hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers to the National Training Center in California on April 17. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO - As the island dealt with a massive power outage, the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center successfully mobilized hundreds of Army Reserve Soldiers to the National Training Center in California on April 17.



The Army's National Training Center (NTC) provides U.S. military units and personnel with the most intense and realistic scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict before deployment.



Ernest Dillon, the installation transportation officer, coordinated the troop movement.



"In the transportation division, we are responsible for moving military units and equipment from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean to the mainland or any location in the world," Dillon explained.



For Sgt. Clairrissa Ace, a supply officer assigned to the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Fort Buchanan's role in facilitating unit movement is critical.



"Being on an island, the logistics aspect is extremely important when units are mobilized. At Fort Buchanan, they helped us identify all the requirements and guided us to ensure this mobilization could happen today. The Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center was key in this process," Ace stated, adding that she is ready for the challenges of this training.



Meanwhile, Spec. Keesha Diaz Muñiz, a native of Aguadilla who is also assigned to the 77th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, expressed her appreciation for the dedicated air transportation for soldiers.



"Having chartered planes exclusively for us is very organized and convenient. We're all together; no one misses a flight. We leave together and arrive together, ready for training," she said.



Sgt. Gadiel Márquez of the 756th Engineer Company noted that bus transportation was particularly helpful during the island's power outage.



"When we left our homes this morning, most of the island was still in the dark. Therefore, having a bus bring us here significantly reduced the risk of driving in the early morning hours during a massive power outage. Thanks to this ground transportation, the soldiers arrived on time for this important training," Márquez said.



While the movement of soldiers took place, various installation directorates closely monitored the situation regarding the widespread power outage from the Installation Operations Center, ensuring that the outage did not hinder Fort Buchanan’s mission to facilitate the deployment of military personnel from Puerto Rico to any location, at any time.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active duty, reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.