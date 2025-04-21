McChord C-17s First in AMC to Refuel with Commercial KDC-10B Tanker

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – In a historic first for Air Mobility Command, U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Operations Support Squadron and 8th Airlift Squadron conducted a C-17 Globemaster III training flight to execute aerial refueling with a commercial KDC-10B on April 10, 2025. The mission leveraged a Pacific Air Forces contract for refueling support in the region.



The KDC-10B, operated by Omega Air Refueling, is a converted civilian aircraft with a unique refueling system. Unlike older tanker aircraft like the KC-135 and KC-10, which have a traditional boom pod where an operator sits to control refueling, the KDC-10B uses an advanced optical sensor system for refueling. This system is similar to the one found on the KC-46 Pegasus.



"This event marks what we believe is the first time a C-17 has refueled with a commercial KDC-10B," said Lt. Col. Brandon Pasterski, 62d OSS director of operations.



With U.S. Air Force tankers in high demand, this innovative approach provides crucial training for Team McChord C-17 pilots.



"The 62d AW has limited access to air refueling training, which can impact the currency of our pilots," explained Maj. Ryan Vigil, 62d OSS director of wing training.



Commercial air refueling offers a potential solution to this challenge.



This initiative seeks to address the training backlog and ensure the 62d AW maintains a high level of readiness.



While the KDC-10B utilizes a different refueling system, the procedures remain consistent with established national standards, ensuring a seamless transition for aircrews.



"The training is very similar to what we experience with the KC-10 and KC-46," said Vigil, emphasizing the transferable skills gained through this unique training opportunity.



Beyond addressing training requirements, the collaboration with Omega presents a consistent and reliable platform for air refueling.



"Omega is driven by operational performance, providing a level of consistency not always achievable with military tankers engaged in diverse mission sets," noted Vigil.



Omega has the ability to provide aerial refueling services for a range of military training, flight testing and major exercises.



“We’re proud to have been able to support air refueling training for the C-17A from JBLM,” said Pete Vanagas, Omega Aerial Refueling Services director of U.S. Air Force business development. “This mission was significant because it marked the first instance of contracted air refueling of an Air Mobility Command aircraft. Our team provides air refueling to the Department of Defense whenever and wherever needed. We hope to support the C-17A again in the future and build a long-lasting partnership with the 62d Airlift Wing and Air Mobility Command.”



This historic refueling mission underscores the wings’ commitment to exploring innovative solutions to overcome training challenges and maintain peak operational readiness. The 62d AW plans to conduct future nighttime refueling missions with the KDC-10B to further evaluate its capabilities and enhance aircrew proficiency.

