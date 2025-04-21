Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Anaya Visits IAAFA

    Col. Anaya Visits IAAFA

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, right, Lt. Col....... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, visited the Inter-American Air Forces Academy at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, on April 9, 2025.

    During this visit Anaya was able to gain a deeper understanding of the academy and learn even more about its valuable mission. As a Latin foreign area officer and graduate of the Chilean Air Command and Staff College in Chile, Anaya’s visit to the academy was inspiring.

    On March 15, 1943, the Inter-American Air Forces Academy was founded at the request of Peru’s Minister of Aeronautics, General Fernando Melgar to train 11 Peruvian students at Albrook Field, Panama Canal Zone, marking the first United States aeronautics training in Latin America. After developing as a school over the years and changing locations from Panama to Homestead AFB, in 1989, and lastly to Lackland AFB, in 1992 after the destruction caused by Hurricane Andrew, the academy now graduates an average of 900 students from more than 30 partner countries per year.

    Accompanying Anaya on the tour was Master Sgt. José López Rodríguez, 627th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent. López Rodríguez was born and raised in Puerto Rico and joined the U.S. Air Force in 2009. López Rodríguez said he had been interested in visiting IAAFA ever since he had heard of it.

    “My visit to IAAFA with Col. Anaya was an inspiring experience on multiple levels,” said López Rodríguez. “Not only did I gain valuable insights from his impressive career journey, but we also found common ground in our shared passion for professional development and fostering relationships with our partner nations. It was truly rewarding to engage with Col. Anaya and the IAAFA team, who embody these values in such a profound way.”

