Lethality, Innovation and Partnerships at the Forefront for USSF Service Component Leaders at Inaugural Forum

Leaders from across the U.S. Space Force's service components, sister services, and key defense stakeholders convened for the inaugural Space Component Commanders Forum, held April 14-17, 2025. Hosted by U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, the forum focused on enhancing joint force lethality, accelerating innovation, and strengthening partnerships in the space domain.



U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Frank R. Kincaid, U.S. Space Forces – Space deputy commander, and Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Mastalir, SPACEFOR-INDOPAC commander, provided opening remarks for this first-ever four-day event, followed by progress presentations by leadership from other space service components to include U.S. Space Forces – Central, U.S. Space Forces – Europe-Africa, U.S. Space Forces – Korea, and U.S. Space Forces – Japan.



“The conference provides a venue for all service components to bring new ways of fighting in the space domain and supporting the joint force in all domain operations," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Briggs, Air National Guard Advisor to the S4S commander and strategic planner for the forum.



The forum’s three primary objects are:



1) Enhanced Joint Force Lethality - Direct interaction between attendees will foster a shared understanding of capabilities and limitations, leading to more effective integration of space assets into joint operations. This translates to increased lethality and mission success in future conflicts.



2) Accelerated Innovation - The forum serves as a platform for sharing best practices, lessons learned, and emerging technologies, driving accelerated innovation and the development of new operational concepts.



3) Strengthened Partnerships - The forum will bring together key stakeholders from across the joint and combined force, fostering stronger relationships and improved interoperability.



While addressing global space operations, the forum prioritized the evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly China’s growing military capabilities. This focus aligns with recent testimony by U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, given at a House Armed Services Committee hearing April 9.



"Foremost among them is China's increasingly aggressive and assertive behavior,” Paparo said about threats in the Indo-Pacific. “Their unprecedented military modernization encompassing advancements in artificial intelligence, [hypersonic missiles], space-based capabilities, among others, poses a real and serious threat to our homeland, to our allies and to our partners."



S4S intends to make the forum an annual event, rotating each year to a different location within the space service component areas of responsibility, ensuring continued collaboration and adaptation to the dynamic space environment.

