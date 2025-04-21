MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center has become one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) to adopt the cutting-edge Ion endoluminal system, a breakthrough technology designed to perform minimally invasive biopsies in the peripheral lung. Surgical teams at Madigan are utilizing Ion in conjunction with other devices like the Da Vinci Surgical System to perform the first combination biopsies, disease diagnosis and resection all in one procedure. This system can dramatically reduce the overall treatment time for patients and reduces the risk of complications from more invasive, less accurate biopsy procedures.



Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Diagnosing the disease can be especially challenging when suspicious lesions are small and difficult to access.



The Ion system features an ultra-thin, flexible robotic catheter that can rotate 180 degrees in all directions. With an outer diameter of just 3.5 mm, the catheter is capable of navigating through narrow, complex airways to reach nodules in even the most remote areas of the lung. The system's advanced biopsy needle, known as the Flexision Biopsy Needle, can also pass through tight bends to collect tissue samples from peripheral lung nodules. Additionally, the catheter includes a 2mm working channel, allowing the use of other tools like biopsy forceps or cytology brushes when necessary.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 14:09 Story ID: 495994 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madigan Army Medical Center Pioneers Use of Ion System for Minimally Invasive Lung Biopsy for DoD, by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.