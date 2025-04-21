Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston soldier pleads guilty to sexual assault, other crimes

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – A military judge sentenced a soldier to five years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing a minor.



Staff Sgt. Ramon Rojas Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty during his court-martial April 8 at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Courtroom. His is a unit supply specialist with U.S. Army North.



In July 2023, Rojas Martinez met the victim through a community volleyball league while he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. He initiated a secret relationship with the victim and began sexually assaulting her over a three month period.



Rojas Martinez’s misconduct was discovered by the victim’s mother when she found incriminating text messages from him on her daughter’s phone.



When Rojas Martinez found out that the victim’s mother had learned of their relationship, he attempted to convince her to not report him to the police.



Nevertheless, the victim’s mother reported the crimes to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



During his court-martial, Rojas Martinez also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for trying to stop the victim’s mother from reporting him to law enforcement, and for trying to stop the victim from telling her mother the truth about the sexual assaults.



In addition to his prison sentence, he received a dishonorable discharge and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.



The offenses in this case were committed prior to the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel being fully operational. OSTC elected to take jurisdiction of the case under its reach back authority given the severity of the charges.



OSTC charged Rojas Martinez on Jan. 27, 2025, and expediently achieved convictions just over two months later.



“This case exemplifies the strength of global collaboration among Army CID investigators and underscores OSTC’s commitment to leveraging its reach-back authority to swiftly achieve justice,” said Capt. Michael J. Brown, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC.



The investigation was a collaborative effort from Army CID teams in San Antonio and Wiesbaden, Germany.



“This investigation and sentencing were made possible by our globally positioned Field Offices and the selfless service of our Special Agents,” said Army CID Central Texas Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Maria Thomas. “Let this be a warning to anyone who would harm a child. We are watching, we are investigating, and we will hold you accountable. Our children deserve nothing less.”



“This sentencing shows our commitment to pursue anyone who would abuse the most vulnerable members of our communities, our children,” said Army CID Europe Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall.



“I especially want to recognize Special Agent Jordan Smith from the Wiesbaden Resident Agency, his contributions to this investigation were invaluable and show that Army CID will relentlessly pursue those who harm children, anywhere in the world,” he said. “This success also highlights the importance of our worldwide network of Field Offices.”



Based on the terms of his plea agreement, Rojas Martinez could have been sentenced anywhere between four to six years confinement. The dishonorable discharge was mandatory. He will serve his prison sentence at the Regional Confinement Facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



The case was prosecuted by Brown and Capt. Harold Morales Irizarry, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Army North.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325

