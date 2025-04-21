Officials Mark Completion of Crossroads Lift Station Replacement Project in Lake Station

Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01), and the City of Lake Station gathered today for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Crossroads Lift Station Replacement Project.

This critical infrastructure project enhances the capacity of the Lake Station Sanitary District by installing two new 1,600-gallon-per-minute pumps and associated components. The improvements address previous capacity shortfalls that led to sanitary sewer overflows during rain events, significantly improving the system’s resilience and reliability.

Congressman Mrvan emphasized the importance of collaboration in delivering infrastructure improvements for the region. He stated, “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the leaders of Lake Station, we are taking action to improve our infrastructure and enhance the quality of life in our region. This project will decrease costly sanitary sewer overflows, building the foundation for more children, families, and businesses to thrive in Northwest Indiana.”

The project was authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 1992, as amended. The City of Lake Station served as the non-federal sponsor, providing a 25% cash match of $852,443.77 toward Phases 2 and 2B. The construction contract, awarded to Grimmer Construction, Inc. of Highland, Indiana, totaled $1,819,577.37, with final payment completed on December 19, 2024.

Colonel Kenneth Rockwell, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, praised the partnership and long-term benefits of the project. “This project demonstrates how federal and local collaboration can solve critical challenges,” said Rockwell. “By investing in resilient infrastructure, we are protecting communities, enhancing quality of life, and building a stronger future for the residents of Lake Station and Northwest Indiana.”

City leaders expressed gratitude for the partnership and highlighted the positive impact the improvements will have on community growth and quality of life.

The Crossroads Lift Station Replacement stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in delivering essential public infrastructure to communities across the region.

