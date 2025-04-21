21st ATF, 317th AW partner for ACE exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez | Airmen from the 21st Air Task Force board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez | Airmen from the 21st Air Task Force board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing during a field training exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 20, 2025. The 21st ATF and 317th AW leveraged their local partnership to tackle converging priorities. The exercise started with a flight provided by the 317th AW, simulating flying into an austere environment to create a more realistic training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Airmen from the 21st Air Task Force sharpened their Agile Combat Employment skills during a local overnight exercise with the 317th Airlift Wing, March 20-21.



The exercise saw the 21st ATF leverage a simulated deployment scenario aboard a C-130J Super Hercules provided by the 317th AW, mirroring the challenges of establishing operations in an austere environment. Once on the ground, Airmen conducted a ruck march and established a barebones command and control center, foregoing traditional infrastructure in favor of an agile setup.



“This event marks a significant first step in testing and developing how we operate with minimal support to generate and sustain combat airpower,” said Capt. Richard Corley, 21st ATF force protection division chief. “By working alongside the 317th, we were able to inject valuable authenticity into our scenario as we trial our ACE capabilities.”



The overnight exercise allowed the 21st ATF to practice setting up, operating from, and tearing down a mobile command center. This type of training is critical for preparing Airmen to operate as a smaller, dispersed force in contested environments where traditional bases may be unavailable and served as a valuable steppingstone for the 21st ATF as they gear up for the demanding scenarios they will face during an upcoming Silver Flag exercise.



This exercise highlights the commitment of both the 21st ATF and the 317th AW to building interoperable and resilient forces ready to face future challenges as they leveraged their local partnership to tackle converging priorities, yielding more proficient war-fighting teams for both organizations.