Planting for the future: Fort Sill’s pollinator garden supports nature’s essential workers

FORT SILL, Oklahoma — Tucked away within the Fort Sill Natural Resources compound, something small but mighty is taking root—one milkweed sprout, one butterfly wingbeat and one bloom at a time. A newly established pollinator garden, spearheaded by Wildlife Specialist Victoria White, is laying the groundwork for healthier ecosystems and a more sustainable future, both on post and beyond.



The garden is more than a scenic addition; it’s a response to an alarming trend



“A recent study found that 22.6% of pollinator species in North America are at an elevated risk of extinction,” White said, referencing a February publication in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “Factors like extreme weather, habitat loss and pesticide use are pushing many pollinators toward the brink. That’s why conservation efforts like this are so vital.”



Recognizing the importance of pollinators and their sharp decline, White took action. With the help of a National Public Lands Day grant, she launched the pollinator garden project right in the heart of Fort Sill’s cantonment area—ensuring visibility, accessibility and educational opportunities for the public.



“Nine beds were constructed and planted,” White explained. “We also reseeded areas around buildings and memorials to create habitat corridors. These spaces serve as vital oases and stopover points for both local and migratory pollinators.”



Why does this matter to Fort Sill’s military community?



Pollinators—such as bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds—play a critical role in food production and biodiversity.



“We have agricultural fields and a community garden here on post,” White noted. “Without pollinators, these plants would struggle to grow. They’re the reason flowers bloom, fruits develop and native plants thrive.”



The garden specifically supports a variety of at-risk species that are already present at Fort Sill, such as the Monarch Butterfly and the Southern Plains Bumblebee. Two of the garden’s nine beds are dedicated solely to milkweed, the only plant where monarchs lay their eggs. Other beds feature native Oklahoma wildflowers, shade-tolerant mixes and curated blends like “butterfly retreat” and “bee-friendly,” selected to suit the diverse needs of pollinators across the installation.



Early signs of success are already taking flight.



“The first gardens, established with the help of the Cache High School Beta Club, have noticeably increased pollinator activity,” White said. “The newer beds are just beginning to sprout, and we’re hopeful for more activity this summer.”



Supporting pollinators isn’t limited to designated gardens—it’s something anyone can do. White encourages residents, service members and families to take part in pollinator conservation by planting native flowers in their yards, refraining from picking wildflowers and simply observing nature with intention.



“We have thousands of acres of grassland on post—bring a butterfly or birding book and go exploring,” she said. “Even just being aware of the role these creatures play is a powerful step.”



As Fort Sill continues to lead by example in environmental stewardship, the pollinator garden stands as a symbol of what happens when conservation meets community. Through dedicated effort and a few well-placed wildflowers, the post is helping ensure a future where pollinators—and the ecosystems they support—can thrive.

