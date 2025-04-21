Crows in Action: Revolutionizing EMSO knowledge at the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | Members assigned to the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing pose for a photo after completing...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | Members assigned to the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing pose for a photo after completing the wing's newly unveiled week-long course, Intro to Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (I-EMSO), at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2025. I-EMSO is an internal course aimed at enhancing understanding of the electromagnetic spectrum and its crucial role in modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing has launched a new internal training course aimed at enhancing understanding of the electromagnetic spectrum and its crucial role in modern warfare.



The course, Intro to Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (I-EMSO), is a week-long course designed to give personnel a deeper knowledge of all the working components within the spectrum and their impact on military operations.



The course focuses on the technical and strategic aspects of operating within the electromagnetic spectrum, which is essential for communication, navigation, and targeting systems used in modern combat.



“Our mission requires us to not only defend the electromagnetic spectrum but also to understand how to manipulate it to our advantage,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kyra Trask, 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander. “I-EMSO will provide our team with the foundational knowledge necessary to execute this critical mission, whether they are in operational or support roles.”



Before the establishment of I-EMSO, the Wing annually brought the 479th Operations Support Squadron’s mobile training team to Eglin to provide introductory-level training in electromagnetic warfare (EW) baseline knowledge.



To create the I-EMSO course, the 388 EWS training flight took the course offered by the 479th OSS and tailored the lessons to suit the Wing with the help of subject matter experts within the 350 SWW in order to make sure all lessons taught were accurate and applicable.



“Creating I-EMSO was a challenge, but also an exciting opportunity to ensure that every member of the wing has the tools they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving field of spectrum warfare,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Makenna Elliott, 388 EWS training flight commander. “We wanted to make sure that the training wasn’t just about theory, but about practical application. The course will help our personnel understand how to leverage the spectrum in real-world situations.”



While many personnel assigned to the wing may have prior experience with EW, the course is designed to benefit both those with existing knowledge and those who are new to the field, providing a solid introduction to EW concepts.



“As an aircraft maintainer assigned to this wing, my EMSO knowledge was limited to EW system operations and EW theory of fighter jets,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kristofferson Nunez, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron combat shield flight chief. “This course significantly broadened my understanding of EMSO beyond the flightline and helped attune me to the wing’s unique mission and how all of the units come together to achieve EW dominance.”



I-EMSO covers a wide range of topics, including the basics of the electromagnetic spectrum, its role in military operations, and the methods used to protect and exploit it. The course also addresses the growing challenges of electromagnetic warfare, such as the need for better coordination and increased awareness of potential adversarial actions in the spectrum.



“The electromagnetic spectrum is one of the most contested environments in modern warfare,” said Elliott. “Through training like I-EMSO, we’re making sure our personnel are ready to meet the growing demands and complexities of this critical mission.”



It is part of the wing's broader strategy to enhance its operational readiness and ensure its personnel are equipped to face the challenges posed by a rapidly evolving technological landscape.



“The knowledge we gain from I-EMSO is more than just useful—it’s essential to the way we operate and defend our assets,” said Trask. “It’s empowering to know we have the training we need to stay ahead of the competition in the electromagnetic domain.”



The course is available to all members of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, with a course offered every two months. For more information, please reach out to the 388 EWS.