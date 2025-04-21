New Name, Expanded Mission for Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute

(FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas) -- The Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute (PKSOI) was recently redesignated as the Security Force Assistance and Stability Integration Directorate (SFASID), and with the name change comes an expanded mission set.



Since its creation in 1993, SFASID has undergone SEVERAL significant restructuring events. Recognizing the need and requirements for forces able to conduct peacekeeping operations, the U.S. Army Peacekeeping Institute was formed to directly address the operating environment our forces were involved at the time such as Haiti, the Balkans, and Africa.



“There is a universal understanding of why the United States Army must be prepared for combat, but there is an equally compelling reason why the Army, the Joint Force, and our allies and partners must also prepare for stability activities that include consolidation gains during combat, setting the theater in competition, and conducting peace operations for collective conflict management,” said T.J. Moffatt, SFASID deputy director. “These DOTMLPF-P requirements all reside now in one Army organization.”



In 2005, after action reports from Iraq and Afghanistan helped the Army recognized the need for doctrine, training, and expertise in stability operations. The institute was renamed to PKSOI, and stabilization doctrine was added to their portfolio. PKSOI was reorganized again in 2019 to consolidate Irregular Warfare (IW) and Security Force Assistance (SFA) at Fort Leavenworth. PKSOI was realigned as a Direct Report Unit to the United States Army Combined Arms Center Commander, but remained at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, to continue its work as the formal, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army directed lead as the Joint and Army Proponent for Stability and Peace Operations.



In 2022, IW Proponency was reassigned to the United States Army Special Operations Command, aligning the Security Forces Assistance Proponency (SFAP) under Mission Command Center of Excellence. With PKSOI and SFAP working in complimentary mission sets, the SFA Proponency was assigned to PKSOI. This reorganization shifted manpower back to Carlisle Barracks while creating an organization that more effectively supported the SFA Command, the Brigades, Theater Army Commanders, and the Geographic Combatant Commanders.



With the addition of this new mission, PKSOI underwent an internal reorganization in late 2024 that reflected a focus on SFA and Stability Operations concepts, doctrine, training, education, exercises, and policy. Peacekeeping is still in the portfolio and remains as one of the primary missions under stability operations, but the culmination is a name change to SFASID that accurately reflects the organization’s new mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 10:19 Story ID: 495964 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Name, Expanded Mission for Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute, by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.