914th ARW IGI team wins AFRC award

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. – The 914th Air Refueling Wing Inspector General Inspections section orchestrated Air Force Reserve Command's first-ever "Beta Test" Combat Readiness Inspection for a Major Command and won AFRC’s Maj. Gen. Junius W. Jones Inspector General award on Feb. 28th, 2025.



914th ARW IGI directed over 600 exercise participants and 50+ Wing Inspection Team members while planning and executing all aspects of the exercise on aircraft generation, maintenance, support, airbase defense and recovery functions, and nuclear mission launch capabilities.



The purpose of this full-scale CRI was to validate 914th ARW’s capabilities to operate from an Expeditionary Air Base in a contested, degraded, and operationally restricted environment in the Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. The Pacific Air Force, Agile Combat Employment, and Concept of Employment were utilized in the design of the scenario.



“We got to lead the way in developing that exercise and the new way to test and inspect the wing against great power competition,” said Lt. Col. Emma Steinbar, Director of Inspections. “We are glad to be recognized for paving the way for the MAJCOM.”



They also evaluated 26 Mission Essential Tasks and validated the 914th ARW's ability to survive, operate, and employ agile combat support in a highly contested chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment.



This historic CRI set the benchmark for future AFRC inspections and certification events.



“Our hard work and resilience paid off, it's validating for sure,” said Steinbar. “It's great being recognized at the wing level, but this one is a MAJCOM level IGI award, and it shows recognition and validation for the stress that was put on this team during that period of time.”



The 914th IGI team also spearheaded and tailored exercises that drove wing nuclear certification and achieved CRI-Unit Effectiveness Inspection completion within an unprecedented 11 months.



This is a landmark achievement in AFRC history.



“We were one of the last 135 (KC-135 Stratotanker) bases to get nuclear certified, then to roll not even a year later to the first-ever combat readiness inspection, it's a lot for the wing, so it feels great to be recognized,” said Master Sgt. Katlyn Brookshire, Exercise and Inspections Coordinator. “People think it's just a small base in New York, but there is a lot happening here.”



“With those two exercises combined, we were able to take the good in each of them and pave the path for MAJCOM,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Merrill, Inspections Specialist. “With the amount of inspections we’ve gone through the last five years, it’s nothing new to us. You throw us in an inspection, and we are ready for it.”



This team also flawlessly hosted Air Mobility Command and AFRC IG Teams during Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, creating exercise schedules, coordinated building assignments, arranged lodging reservations, assisted rental car distribution, and developed Entry Access Lists for all personnel.



They were lauded for "perfect execution" by AMC and AFRC Team Chiefs.



914th ARW IGI also won multiple wing wide awards, receiving the Field Grade Officer of the Year, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, and Team of the Year awards, clearly representing the wing as the #1 division on the base.



“We are a tight-knit reserve wing, people that serve here feel like they are part of a family,” said Steinbar. “It is hard to spread that message that we aren’t just ‘weekend warriors’; no, we are fully committed, and it shows when you put us through these stressful situations.”



Steinbar also mentioned that the family culture and camaraderie at the 914th surpasses that which she experienced during active duty.



Members of the 914th were By-Name Requested to be the Director of Mobility Forces Executive Officer for GLOBAL THUNDER 2025, and to participate in an inaugural Emergency Planning Exercise for the city of Niagara Falls, New York, by Niagara County Emergency Service Center.

