Date Taken: 04.23.2025 Date Posted: 04.23.2025 09:27 Story ID: 495955 Location: FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, US Hometown: FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rashawn Boykin Has Graduated from Basic Training on 04/25/2025, by Rashawn Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.