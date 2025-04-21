Unearthing History: Ramey Students Share Untold Stories of Korean War Veterans

Courtesy Photo | A DoDEA Ramey Unit School Senior delivers a heartfelt eulogy for Corporal Gregorio...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A DoDEA Ramey Unit School Senior delivers a heartfelt eulogy for Corporal Gregorio Russe-Cordero at the Morovis National Cemetery, honoring a Korean War hero whose story was brought to light through the dedication of Ramey students. Against a backdrop of lush tropical hills and rows of white headstones, the ceremony reflects a powerful tribute to veterans and the impact of community remembrance. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

In a heartfelt ceremony at the Morovis National Cemetery on March 29, 2025, nine high school seniors from Ramey Unit School stood before the family of Corporal Gregorio Russe Cordero, a Korean War veteran whose story had long remained untold. With trembling voices and tear-filled eyes, the students shared their year-long research, revealing details of Russe's bravery and service that even his own family had never known.



The students, enrolled in U.S. Government and Puerto Rico History classes at Ramey Unit School in Puerto Rico, embarked on this voluntary project as part of an initiative sponsored by the National Cemetery Association and National History Day. Their mission was to uncover and honor the lives of two local Korean War veterans—Sergeant Calixto Lopez Piñero from Isabela and Corporal Gregorio Russe Cordero from Morovis. Choosing to dedicate a year to this effort without earning academic credit, the seniors demonstrated a profound commitment to preserving history.



Their research journey was both challenging and intricate. Starting with census records, the students delved into military archives, family histories, and historical documents related to the 65th Infantry Regiment—a Puerto Rican unit renowned for its valor in Korea—and the 3rd Army Division. Through meticulous examination of local and national archives, they pieced together the stories of these two men whose sacrifices had largely gone unrecognized.



Abner Cardona, one of the seniors, explained his motivation: "I wanted to take part in this research project because at the time, I myself didn’t know about the rich history of the 65th Infantry in the Korean War. I think it’s important to honor these veterans since they were a crucial part in the success and history of this war and largely go unrecognized by the general public, which is a shame."



The students’ efforts culminated in two emotional ceremonies. The first, held in Isabela, honored Sergeant Lopez. His daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandson—who is also a Ramey student—attended the event. The great-grandson delivered a moving eulogy, sharing his ancestor’s story with pride. The second ceremony, in Morovis, drew 18 members of Corporal Russe’s family, along with officials from the National Cemetery Association and the Veterans Administration. The students presented their findings, delivering eulogies in both English and Spanish. For many family members, it was the first time they learned specific details about Russe’s service.



Sean Solomon, another senior, reflected on the experience: "Presenting the findings was the best part of this whole process. I felt rewarded from an emotional standpoint seeing the family members enlightened by the information and prideful of their relative’s accomplishments. Additionally, some of the family members connected to certain parts of the eulogy and this really brought the information to life."



Gilyanis Correa, who read the eulogy in Spanish, shared a personal connection: "Presenting these findings in Spanish really struck a chord with me, especially since the family said that Corporal Russe wasn’t one to talk about his time in Korea. I was glad to shed a little light on his time there."



The students’ hard work will leave a lasting legacy. Their research on Sergeant Lopez and Corporal Russe will be permanently stored on the Veteran’s Legacy Memorial web page and the National History Day Silent Heroes page, ensuring these veterans’ stories endure for future generations.



Adriel Piñero, another participating senior, underscored the project’s significance: "Sharing the untold stories of Korean veterans is important because it honors their sacrifices and gives voice to those who have been overlooked. These veterans played a crucial role in shaping history, and their experiences can offer valuable life lessons about courage and strength. By sharing their stories, we ensure they are recognized and remembered for future generations."



The dedication of these Ramey seniors serves as a powerful reminder of how education and community can intersect to honor the past and inspire the future. Through their commitment, they have not only brought recognition to two deserving veterans but also demonstrated the profound impact young people can have when they engage with history.



