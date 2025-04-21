Shared Strength, Shared Health: U.S.-Japan Collaboration in Force Health Excellence

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Preventive Medicine (PREVMED) Department of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Preventive Medicine (PREVMED) Department of the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, (CLDJ) welcomed Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) medical personnel for a "mil-to-mil" public health exchange on Feb. 11, 2025. As the only Level II military trauma center on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier’s EMF operates as a force healthcare system providing emergent care, preventative medicine and veterinary services to support Camp Lemonnier and forward-deployed units in the region. CLDJ’s EMF conducts regular trauma training for CLDJ medical and veterinary personnel to maintain crisis response readiness. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Preventive Medicine (PREVMED) Department of the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, (CLDJ) welcomed Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) medical personnel for a "mil-to-mil" public health exchange on Feb. 11, 2025.



This initiative, part of Global Health Engagement and Health Security Cooperation efforts, reaffirmed the 65-year strong, vital alliance between the U.S. and Japan, cemented by the 1960 Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.



The exchange fostered discussions on force health protection threats, where PREVMED and JSDF personnel identified shared challenges and differences. Hands-on activities enriched the experience, with JSDF participants learning vector surveillance and control, identifying mosquitoes, and testing them for pathogens like malaria and dengue using local specimens. They also conducted water testing to ensure potability and health standards, gaining insights into how PREVMED ensures safe water for operational readiness.



"Building relationships and interoperability is just like cooking a great meal” said PREVMED Director, Cmdr. Ian W. Sutherland. “It takes just the right mix of ingredients, a dash of effort, and a whole lot of teamwork. This exchange was a recipe for success!"



The collaboration extended to a tour and inspection of the Dorie Miller Galley, which serves thousands of U.S. and allied personnel daily. Together, the teams reviewed food safety protocols, inspecting processes from loading dock receipt to storage, preparation, cooking, and serving. Each step involved hands-on participation, reinforcing the importance of safe food handling in maintaining force health.



"The hands-on collaboration not only enhanced our skills but also deepened our understanding of each other's capabilities” said U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rebecca Mann, Leading Petty Officer (LPO) of PREVMED. “It's partnerships like these that ensure we're ready to face any challenge together."



Participants included U.S. Navy representatives Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, Lt. Jake Miller, Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rebecca Mann, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jesse Gallegos, alongside their JSDF counterparts. This exchange not only enhanced professional knowledge but also strengthened the bond between two allied militaries, ensuring they remain prepared to support one another in any future endeavor.



As the only Level II military trauma center on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier’s EMF operates as a force healthcare system providing emergent care, preventative medicine and veterinary services to support Camp Lemonnier and forward-deployed units in the region. CLDJ’s EMF conducts regular trauma training for CLDJ medical and veterinary personnel to maintain crisis response readiness.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands, including the Expeditionary Medical Facility. (U.S. Navy story by Cmdr. Ian W. Sutherland)