Remembering Bataan at Kadena’s Annual Memorial March

BATAAN PENINSULA, Philippines, April 9, 1942 -- “Kailan matatapos ang paghihirap?” (Will this suffering ever end?)



A prisoner of war, be it Filipino or American, marches toward death, accompanied by tens-of-thousands of other distressed souls.



Splintering joints, gushing blisters, vomit, dizziness and an inevitable sense of dread contribute to the anticipation of solace from torture.



A relief that could only come from death.



This is the beginning of the Bataan Death March, where 70,000 POWs are forcibly transferred by the Imperial Japanese Army approximately 65 miles, by foot, over 8 days in what is just one of the many historical tragedies of war.



They marched through unforgiving, war-torn terrain. No food, little water, and less hope.



Those that fell behind were kicked, beaten, and struck with bayonets.



Approximately 10,000 men died during the march, while thousands of others perished in work camps. Those who survived weren’t freed until 1945.



By then, the physical and psychological damage was irreversible.



83 years later, Kadena Air Base, Japan is holding their Annual Bataan Memorial Death March: a challenging 8-mile ruck around the base’s flight line perimeter road. This is my third year participating in the March.



I survey my teammates to see if they took proper precautions before our 8-mile ruck: water, snacks, electrolytes and mole-skin to prevent blisters. I even make sure to ask if they all have sunscreen.



The atmosphere is familiar. There’s a sign-in booth, a big functional fitness clock at the finish line, and multiple Bluetooth speaker soundtracks blending into a competing dad-rock/movie soundtrack/2000’s hip-hop hodgepodge.



After registration and a mandatory ruck weigh-in, the crowd of participants funnel into the Keystone Theater for the opening ceremony.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Elizabeth Loeffler, Kadena’s Memorial Bataan Death March coordinator, reminds the audience to silence all electronics.



Somehow, amongst hundreds of heavy rucks and gung-ho service members, she seems to carry the most amount of weight with her as she clings to her podium.



The March holds a personal significance for her, one connected by blood. And as the ceremony begins, our collective jubilation sinks.



“My Tatay (grandfather on my father's side) was a POW. He endured unimaginable hardships during that time, escaping from captivity with a small group of other prisoners,” she said. “He contracted malaria while seeking refuge and hiding from captors in graveyards and swamps, and for a time, it seemed like he might not survive. His resilience is a constant source of inspiration to me.



“Though he survived physically, he carried the emotional scars of war, struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder for much of his life.”



It’s here that I begin to realize the major difference between what my crew and I were about to indulge in by choice, and what those aforementioned prisoners of war had to endure against their will.



And as we all line up to begin the march (to the soundtrack of AC/DC, Ja-Rule, and The Lord of the Rings), a chilling thought makes its way into my over-caffeinated brain.



Okinawa’s placement in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility makes it a prime strategic focal point, making Kadena the keystone provider of superior airpower to the region.



It also makes it a target – this is our reality.



The Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines stationed in the region hold a responsibility to remember the hardship men like Elizabeth’s grandfather endured. Not just because it connects us to a larger story of sacrifice and resilience, but because it could happen again.



It could happen to us.



During mile one, everyone rushes out, fueled by pride and endorphins. During miles 2-4, the pace steadies.



By mile five, it slows. By mile six it crawls. By mile seven, we’re all limping to the finish line through shin splints, pinched spines and twisted ankles.



As the leader of my squadron’s physical fitness program, I hold a lot of pride in my ability to push through tough challenges. However, the March humbles me year after year.



Not because it’s hard, but because it’s 10,000-times easier than what those 70,000 POWs went through.



Like the rest of Team Kadena, my connection to the event and responsibility to our area of responsibility keeps me coming back every year.



“As we come together every year for this memorial, I’m reminded of the courage and sacrifice made by so many,” Loeffler said. “It’s a privilege to be part of something that allows us to pay tribute to their memory, and to ensure that the story of the Bataan Death March is never forgotten.”

