Rising Through The Ranks

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Unique Byrd | Yeoman 1st Class Faatuiese Patricia Faletoi, a native of Kaneohe, Hawaii, sought a new path in life and chose to serve in the U.S. Navy. Now marking four years of service, she has spent the last nine months stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Her deployment followed a significant milestone—her promotion to Petty Officer 1st Class through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) on Apr. 3, 2025. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Unique Byrd)

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr.17, 2025) - Yeoman 1st Class Faatuiese Patricia Faletoi, a native of Kaneohe, Hawaii, sought a new path in life and chose to serve in the U.S. Navy. Now marking four years of service, she has spent the last nine months deployed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Her deployment followed a significant milestone—her promotion to Petty Officer 1st Class through the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) on Apr. 3, 2025.



Faletoi manages the monthly review and processing of more than 70 military decorations, ensuring accuracy and recognition for service members. She worked closely with the Camp’s Security and Anti-Terrorism Officer to develop a comprehensive manual aimed at improving personnel readiness and operational effectiveness.



During her first five months at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Yeoman 1st Class Faatuiese Patricia Faletoi served as the awards manager, overseeing commendations and recognitions for service members. She now holds the position of directives manager, ensuring the accuracy and organization of official documents, while also dedicating her personal time to serving as secretary for Joint Force Five.



“I volunteered for the individual augmentee (IA) program to address my lack of foundational yeoman (YN) skills, driven by a commitment to personal and professional growth and a desire to take on new challenges beyond Norfolk,” said Faletoi. “Over the past nine months I transformed my fear into a proactive opportunity for learning and self-discovery.”



Recognized for her outstanding performance both at her previous command and at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Yeoman 1st Class Faatuiese Patricia Faletoi was selected for the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). The program enables commanding officers to promote highly qualified personnel to the next pay grade, acknowledging their readiness to take on greater responsibilities and leadership roles.



“My motto has always been to give my best every day without expecting anything in return,” said Faletoi. “Being recognized with this promotion is truly an honor.”



Rear Adm. Michael J. Steffen, Commander of Navy Reserve Forces Command and Deputy Commander of the Navy Reserve, personally delivered the news to Yeoman 1st Class Faatuiese Patricia Faletoi, praising her for her exceptional performance and well-earned achievement.



“One candidate in particular stood out for leadership, for the job that they do, for the PRT, for everything really,” said Steffen. “That sailor is you. Congratulations, YN1 Faletoi—you’re out of uniform!”



Honored by this opportunity, Yeoman 1st Class Faatuiese Patricia Faletoi remains committed to excellence beyond her deployment at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. She looks forward to continued growth, strengthening her dedication to a culture of excellence as a leader, and striving to be the best Sailor she can be.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands.