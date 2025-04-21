Full Steam ahead at Arnn Elementary

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Col. Patrick Biggs, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Col. Patrick Biggs, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District (USACE JED) explains the fundamentals of engineers to a group of John O. Arnn Elementary School students during their annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) Day event, April 23, 2025. As part of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) curriculum, Arnn’s STEAM Day is a fast-paced event where students are introduced to the dynamic world of STEAM through rotating classrooms. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone. see less | View Image Page

It was a day of hands-on learning, as Col. Patrick Biggs, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District (USACE JED), visited John O. Arnn Elementary School to participate in their annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) Day event.



Joining him was JED’s Yokota Resident Office Project Engineer, Capt. Joshua Baida, who was on-hand to support Biggs’ educational foray into the engineering world for children.



As part of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) curriculum, Arnn’s STEAM Day is a fast-paced event where students are introduced to the dynamic world of STEAM through rotating classrooms.



Each session, led by special guests, focuses on core STEAM concepts, allowing students to experience the integration of these disciplines into everyday settings.



Col. Biggs and Capt. Baida arrived armed with marshmallows and spaghetti to teach students about structural engineering. The challenge was to construct the tallest structure they could without it collapsing—a test of structural integrity, a core concept of every Corps of Engineers' project.



“Our visit to Arnn Elementary is crucial, because we’re speaking to the future engineers who will hopefully be in our spots in thirty years,” said Biggs. “With our presentation, we’re giving them creative freedom to build what they want, in a test of ingenuity, imagination, and a little bit of science thrown in, which will show them the path STEAM provides to higher education and possibility.”



For USACE, especially JED, STEAM is a crucial framework.



Engineering intersects with all elements of STEAM: Science explains the principles behind materials and construction; Technology drives modern engineering tools and processes; Art influences design thinking and aesthetics; and Mathematics ensures precision in calculations and structural integrity.



“STEAM is important to USACE because we want to build a future that has people who are interested in engineering, technology, math, all of the elements that make up the Corps,” explained Biggs. “As the repository of engineer expertise for the U.S., it’s important to foster these concepts for people who want to pursue subjects related to STEAM.”



The event provided an interactive space for students to explore these disciplines and understand how they contribute to solving real-world problems.



During their visit, Col. Biggs highlighted how engineering touches nearly every aspect of daily life—from building essential infrastructure to ensuring safety during natural disasters.



He stressed how the Corps of Engineers' work in Japan, including flood risk management, construction projects, and environmental sustainability, relies heavily on STEAM disciplines.



Guided by Biggs and Baida, and working with piles of marshmallow structures, students gained a tangible understanding of the innovative work the Corps perform worldwide. The hands-on activity connected classroom learning with the practical applications of engineering, encouraging students to think critically, collaborate, and use creativity to solve complex problems.



“I learned that it’s important to think about what you’re going to build before you start using your materials,” a child from a 2nd grade class said. “If you use all of your building materials before you think, then it’s more difficult to start over again.”



For the USACE, engaging with children and introducing them to STEAM is not only about sparking interest in engineering careers but empowering the next generation of problem-solvers. For example, in Japan, where JED often works in unique environments, cultural awareness and innovative problem-solving are key.



As Col. Biggs and Capt. Baida engaged with students, answering questions and sharing personal experiences, it was clear their visit had a profound impact. For many, it was their first introduction to the vast possibilities of engineering and how STEAM can shape their futures and the world around them.



“This was my first STEAM Day, and it was a great opportunity to introduce these children to the world of STEAM concepts,” said Baida. “I hope our visit instilled in them some sense of curiosity and hope for learning engineering in the future.”



Through its support of STEAM education, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District is not only nurturing the technological prowess of the next generation but also deepening its connection with the communities it serves—ensuring a brighter, more innovative future.