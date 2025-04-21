Blount Island Among Bases Reviewed in Northeast Florida Resilience Initiative

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, gathered with military and civilian leaders April 22 to launch the Northeast Florida Military Installation Readiness Review in Jacksonville, Florida.



The Northeast Florida MIRR is a collaborative effort to strengthen the resilience of key military bases in the region. The Northeast Florida Regional Council hosted the kickoff event, which focused on mission assurance and readiness at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island and Camp Blanding, the Florida National Guard’s primary training site.



Installation commanders joined elected officials, city and county administrators and other stakeholders for a working lunch discussing resilience against potential "shocks and stressors." These included sudden disruptions like hurricanes, wildfires and infrastructure failures, as well as ongoing challenges such as shoreline changes, traffic congestion and aging infrastructure.



The MIRR, facilitated by the Northeast Florida Regional Council, will identify and prioritize community-based infrastructure projects to enhance military mission assurance. Projects will be evaluated based on mission criticality, funding opportunities, feasibility, long-term costs and overall community resilience benefits.



The initiative is funded by a $1,009,099 grant awarded to the council by the DOD Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. The needs-based grant program, supports the MIRR’s development and implementation action plan. This plan will serve to bolster military readiness and response to both natural and human-made hazards while addressing long-term challenges requiring planning, mitigation and investment.

