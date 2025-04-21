The 22nd Air Task Force conducted a 200-level field training exercise at Tyndall AFB

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash.— The 22nd Air Task Force, composed of Airmen from Travis, Beale, and Fairchild Air Force Bases, recently conducted a 200-level field training exercise at a Combat Support Training Range (CSTR) at Tyndall AFB, April 14-18, 2025. The exercise focused on enhancing unit cohesion and preparing the Airmen for the challenges of operating in a deployed environment.

“This exercise set the right conditions to choose mission over function and warrior ethos over comfort,” said Chief Master Sgt. Erik Lizarraga, the 22nd ATF command chief. “Our Airmen operated in small teams and deliberately trained on key Mission Ready Airmen tasks. This was our ATF’s first swing at incorporating Air-minded skills into the hearts of our Warfighters.”

This shift signifies a crucial step in preparing Airmen for the complexities of modern warfare and ensures a more predictable and sustainable deployment rhythm. FTXs have long been a cornerstone of Air Force readiness. By aligning with the Air Force Force Generation model, the exercise now provides Airmen with more tailored and focused training based on their unit's specific position within the deployment cycle. This allows for more efficient use of resources and ensures Airmen are optimally prepared for their assigned roles.

“This field isn't just our training ground, it's our proving ground,” said Col. William J. Watkins, the 22nd ATF Commander. “Every challenge we face together out here sharpens the edge of the tools we carry into battle.”

Exercise leadership emphasized the importance of forging an unbreakable bond of cohesion and confronting simulated challenges head-on, ensuring they are fully prepared and seamlessly integrated. This rigorous training marks the beginning of a long journey of combat preparation, forging the resilience and teamwork essential to operate effectively in a deployed environment.

The AFFORGEN model divides the force into four phases: Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare, and Ready. This rotational cycle aims to provide Airmen with predictable periods of training, deployment, and downtime, enhancing readiness and promoting a more sustainable operational tempo. The recent FTX at Tyndall AFB focused on Airmen in the "Prepare" phase, providing them with the crucial hands-on experience needed to execute their mission effectively.

This exercise underscores the Air Force's dedication to evolving deployment practices; specifically, testing the 22nd Air Task Force's capacity to operate under duress, ensuring a highly trained and adaptable force prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.

“Our unit is comprised of 340 Airmen across ten functional communities spanning three geographically located wings in 26 units to provide base operations support-integrator capabilities,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Zacher, 22 CABS Senior Enlisted Leader.

During the exercise, Airmen faced simulated scenarios, honing their skills in areas such as base defense, command and control, and agile combat employment. This immersive training environment allowed participants to refine their tactical proficiency and strengthen their ability to operate in contested environments.

This exercise represents a deliberate departure from past deployment practices. The inefficiencies of crowd-sourcing and just-in-time training are being replaced by a focused approach. The emphasis is on deliberate Base Operating Support and Mission Ready Airmen training, prioritizing mission over function and team over titles. This challenging shift is deemed vital for success in the modern battlespace.

"This isn't just about tactics," Watkins asserts, "this is about transformation."

The goal is to cultivate a formidable team, achieving peace through strength. The 22nd ATF is postured to exercise their ability to rapidly deploy and operate in both peacetime and potential wartime efforts.

The 22nd ATF’s combat deployment practices within the AFFORGEN model at Tyndall AFB which sets a precedent for future deployment models. This innovative approach to readiness training will ensure the Air Force remains agile, adaptable, and prepared to address the evolving complexities of the global security landscape.

“Leveraging talent management, mission command, and strategic-teaming enables us to be lighter and leaner when conducting agile combat employment downrange,” emphasized Zacher.

The "Prepare" phase of the AFFORGEN cycle begins here, setting the stage for a future secured by the dedication and transformative training of the 22nd ATF, ensuring Airmen are ready to execute the mission anytime, anywhere.

