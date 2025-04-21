42nd IG conducts MAXFORCE exercise 

Photo By Senior Airman Tanner Doerr | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alec Green, 42nd Communications Squadron communication...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tanner Doerr | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alec Green, 42nd Communications Squadron communication focal point technician, acts as a simulated shooter during an active shooter exercise during a MAXFORCE exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 15, 2025. Junior Airmen here volunteered to assist in two exercises put on by the 42nd Air Base Wing Inspector General’s exercise team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — The 42nd Air Base Wing Inspector General’s Office held two MAXFORCE emergency exercises on April 15-17. From active shooter drills to full scale aircraft accident simulations, the IG office is at the heart of Maxwell’s base-wide emergency preparedness efforts.



“Our role is to bring everyone together; security forces, medical, fire and leadership to craft exercises that meet real world threats, while also checking off Department of Defense readiness requirements,” said Nick McWilliams, 42nd ABW Wing Inspection Team chief and installation exercise programs director.



The IG is divided into three key areas: complaints, inspections, and exercises. McWilliams' team operates within the exercise realm under the umbrella of the Commander’s Inspection Program, a DOD-mandated initiative to ensure base-wide preparedness.



The base hosts a quarterly MAXFORCE exercise, a week-long event that simulates complex emergency scenarios such as aircraft crashes, hazardous material spills or hostile threats. The goal is not just to test one agency but to evaluate the entire base’s response, from first responders to command and control operations.



“The exercises are for everyone,” said McWilliams, referring to all personnel on base, including military, civilian and contractors. “It’s about making sure everyone knows how to respond in a crisis.”



Thursday’s exercise simulated a major aircraft accident response, emphasizing coordination between emergency services, mortuary affairs and public safety.



Behind the scenes, the WIT is comprised of augmentees from various units who serve as evaluators, ensuring that response actions align with expectations and identifying areas for improvement.



“Our job is to expose the cracks in the system so that they can be fixed before a real emergency happens,” McWilliams said. “This isn’t just about checking boxes, it’s about saving lives and being prepared. Emergency management doesn’t stop in peacetime. We’re always ready.”



Although the IG office is known primarily for handling complaints mentioned McWilliams, its’ exercise and inspection branch plays an equally vital role in ensuring the base remains ready to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice.



“When seconds count, we rely on muscle memory built during these exercises,” said Shane Downum, 42nd Mission Support Group deputy director and emergency ops director. “The better we train now, the faster and more effectively we respond when live assets or mission success are on the line. Readiness doesn’t happen by accident, it’s built through deliberate, repetitive training.”



Through rigorous, realistic training, the IG team continues to sharpen emergency response efforts, ensuring that when crisises arise, Team Maxwell is equipped to respond swiftly and effectively.