Employee Spotlight: NAVSUP FLC San Diego's Guillermo and Vallejo Lead Fleet Subsistence Support for Peruvian Ship TACNA

This edition of NAVSUP FLC San Diego Employee Spotlight recognizes the exceptional efforts of Mr. Roy Guillermo and Mr. Gian Carlo Vallejo from the Fleet Subsistence Branch (FSB), who played a key role in supporting the recent port visit of the Peruvian Navy ship Buque Armada Peruana (BAP) TACNA, to Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. This visit marked a historic first: it was not only the BAP TACNA's inaugural stop within the Area of Responsibility (AOR) but also the first food support evolution conducted for a Peruvian vessel by NAVSUP FLC San Diego. Mr. Guillermo and Mr. Vallejo led the coordination efforts, carefully monitoring and assisting with the ship's food load process to ensure a seamless and efficient operation.



In preparation for the visit, the FSB team engaged in detailed discussions with the BAP TACNA's supply personnel, outlining AOR-specific requirements and the food delivery process. During the operation, the Peruvian vessel received 10 pallets of subsistence items, supporting their upcoming replenishment-at-sea operation with the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).



In a gesture of hospitality and cooperation, the Peruvian ship's Supply Officer (SUPPO) toured the vessel, highlighting key food storage areas, including spaces for frozen, chilled, and dry provisions.



"The ship's crew was incredibly polite and hospitable throughout the entire visit," said Mr. Guillermo. "It was an honor to assist and engage with our Peruvian allies in this first-of-its-kind support effort."



Looking ahead, the FSB team is eager for the BAP TACNA's return to the area, especially for the chance to connect further and share a meal featuring authentic Peruvian cuisine—something the ship's crew has dearly missed since departing their home country.

