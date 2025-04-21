SAAPM: The right tools for prevention and response

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for both military and civilian communities, aiming to raise awareness about sexual assault and educate people on resources available.



The Keesler Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office is hosting events throughout April in observance of SAAPM, but they also have both prevention and response resources available year-round.



Increasing awareness is critical because sexual violence remains a pervasive public health issue that affects individuals all around the world. Due to the efforts of the Depeartment of Defense’s SAPR program in combatting sexual violence, rates of sexual assault and harrassment in the military appear to be lowering. According to the DoD’s annual report on sexual assault for fiscal year 2023, unwanted sexual contact for both active duty men and women decreased while the number of service members who made a report increased.



Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month drives efforts to combat sexual violence and lower rates by calling on individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.



The SAPR office, located at Dolan Hall here, is hosting different events such as ‘Turn it Teal,’ a contest where offices and units decorate their doors with teal decorations to show solidarity for SAAPM, and the “Chalk Walk,” where participants write encouraging messages on sidewalks about how they support sexual assault survivors.



Outside Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month, the SAPR office provides service members of all components, dependents 18 years old or older, DoD civilians and contractors tools for prevention and response with 24/7 access to resources.



One of the prevention resources is an annual training course, which covers a variety of topics including understanding the continuum of harm to identify risk factors, bystander intervention techniques, risk reduction techniques and recognizing the importance of obtaining affirmative consent, said Okimo Williams, 81st Training Wing SAPR victims advocate. It teaches participants how to foster a safe environment through a proactive approach



“Engaging in this training empowers individuals to take a stand against sexual violence and create a culture of respect and safety,” said Williams.



What’s good about the training is that it’s taught by unit appointed facilitators, said Alicia Tarrant, 81st TRW SAPR victims advocate. They’re trained by SAPR personnel, then conduct annual prevention training for their unit. This gives them the opportunity to serve as another SAPR resource for the squadron by being able to answer questions people may have.



In the event that a situation calls on tools for response instead of prevention, there are a range of resources provided or coordinated by the SAPR office: the 24/7 Keesler Sexual Assault Response Coordinator hotline; SAPR victims advocate who provide confidential support, education and resources; special victim investigators, specially-trained on the effects of trauma associated with sexual assault crimes; and chaplain support where survivors can receive spiritual advice and counseling.



If one decides to make a report, the SAPR office offers two reporting options: restricted and unrestricted reporting. Restricted reporting doesn’t notify leadership or law enforcement, giving survivors control over release of their personal information and making them the decision-maker to opening an investigation or not. If a report is made on someone’s behalf, an independent report, or if a third-party investigation is launched, survivors are still eligible to make a restricted report.



Under unrestricted reporting, command and law enforcement are notified if a crime took place, launching an official investigation and opening access to protective resources such as a military protective order or an expedited transfer if chosen. Additionally, a restricted report can be converted into an unrestricted report at any time.



While restricted and unrestricted reporting contrast on which parties are notified, medical care, legal aid and advocacy services can be accessed under both reporting options.



Personnel from the SAPR office can also accompany survivors throughout the process of an investigation, as the situation can be quite overwhelming, said Tarrant. There are always resources available no matter what option a survivor chooses.



With these tools, the Keesler SAPR office supports efforts in eradicating sexual assault and sexual harrassment on-base by empowering individuals to direct anyone who is requesting support to the appropriate resources and create an environment free of harm.



“Together, we can foster a culture of respect and resilience, ensuring that every survivor knows they are not alone and that their voices matter,” said Williams.



If assistance from the SAPR office is needed, call the 24/7 Keesler SARC hotline at 228-377-7278, or visit their office at Dolan Hall.

