Halvorson sets cross-country ski record

During the ides of winter, when most people would be content sitting next to their fireplace with a warm cup of hot chocolate, Grant Halvorson, civil engineer, decided that wasn’t quite his style. Enamored by the challenge of finding his limits, Halvorson competed in the Arrowhead Ultra Jan. 25-27, where he finished first in the cross-country ski division and set a new course record.



The Arrowhead Ultra, deemed one of the 50 toughest races in the world by writers Richard Hoad and Paul Moore in their book, “The World’s Toughest Endurance Challenges,” is a 135-mile race starting in International Falls, Minnesota, and ending in Tower, Minnesota. The course follows the David Dill/Arrowhead State Trail. Typically reserved for snow mobiles, the trail features rolling hills and harsh conditions that force many racers to drop out. Between 2005 and 2013, only 58% of total racers finished. The average winning time for the men’s ski champion is nearly 37.5 hours. Halvorson, participating in his first Arrowhead Ultra, finished in 20 hours and 27 minutes.



Training for his record-breaking performance, Halvorson used long, low-intensity ski, running and bike workouts. However, given the Arrowhead Ultra’s location in northern Minnesota, completing the race would take more than just physical fitness. “The cold is a major factor in the race,” Halvorson said. “I made sure to train on the coldest days of winter and went on a couple overnight winter camping trips to build confidence using my survival gear.” During the race this year, temperatures plunged as low as -1° Fahrenheit.



Even when he’s not training for an upcoming race, Halvorson leads a very active lifestyle. He enjoys skiing, biking, running and backpacking. He encourages everyone to make time for improving their fitness. “A healthy body is not only important for overall wellbeing, but also the perfect vehicle for exploring and appreciating nature,” he said, adding, “Having a race on the calendar is a great motivation to see what you’re capable of!” Halvorson plans on competing in a 100-kilometer ski race and a marathon later this year.



A Lakeville native, Halvorson currently lives in St. Paul, where he is kept company by his houseplants and the occasional visit from his neighbor’s cat. He enjoys painting, reading and playing board games.

