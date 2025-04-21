Robert C. McEwen Library opens a world of learning for Fort Drum families

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 22, 2025) -- The 3D printer inside the Robert C. McEwen Library worked fastidiously on creating a mask based on a popular video game, as patrons passing by looked to see the technology in action.



Meanwhile, several feet away, a group of students were getting an introductory lesson on how 3D printing works, its capabilities, and how it is changing entire industries – from car manufacturing and home-building to health care and the military.



“My goal with this class is to get people interested in what the applications of 3D printing can be, beyond making toys and little knick-knacks,” said Tyler Wilson, library technician. “There are so many applications for this technology that are emerging – like in the biomedical field where it can help save lives. Then there are applications that you see every day, such as 3D manufactured homes and printing concrete walls that are used in building structures.”



The library hosted a program last fall to acquaint patrons with the new 3D printer, but Wilson said the intro class on April 21 covered more advanced topics. Attendees learned about the differences between binder jetting, vat polymerization, and material extrusion printing, and how computer aided design programs are used to customize a digital model.



Wilson said that introducing students to 3D printing can spark their interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields.



“We just want to see more students getting involved in science and technology, and hopefully this will increase their knowledge about the real-world applications of 3D printing,” he said.



Besides the volumes of books, resource materials and access to computers, it is educational opportunities such as this that attract students of all ages to the library. In March, Rebecca McCranie, library technician, organized a four-week Library Skills program that averaged between 15 to 20 attendees per session.



“We went over basic library skills, such as using the catalog, finding books by call number, and determining appropriate resources for research purposes,” she said. “We finished with a series of puzzles – similar to an escape room – that encouraged them to use the skills they had learned to solve the puzzles and earn a prize.”



McCranie said the workshop was the direct result of a request made by a family member on post. She said it is a New York State Education Department requirement for 7th and 8th grade students to have regular instruction on library skills.



“Most of the parents have been doing that themselves since the kids were little, but they were interested in something more in depth,” McCranie said. “Many of the kids are also in Scouts, and there are badges they can earn, so I used those requirements to help shape the curriculum.”



Some of the programs offered at the library are focused on the homeschool community at Fort Drum, including a Homeschool STEAM class, and a Creative Writing Workshop that recently concluded. McCranie said the STEAM program began in January 2024 with 50 attendees.



“That indicated to me that there was a need for programs geared toward the homeschool community,” she said. “The attendance is not always that robust, but we consistently have between 15 to 25 participants for any homeschool program we run.”



McCranie said they support other educational programs by homeschool volunteers at the library, providing them with the space and basic supplies for classes.



“The programs supplement the various curricula the families are using, as well as providing opportunities for social development, networking, and a forum where new families can meet those that are well established in the homeschool community,” she said.



The library’s early literacy program features five Story Time events every week that targets various age groups.



“We don’t call these ‘homeschool’ programs, but they serve a similar purpose for both the children and the caregivers,” McCranie said. “The kids are building early literacy skills while the adults learn how to help them build those skills. In our Babytime program, new parents can connect with other new parents or those with more experience. These opportunities for connection are not always easy to come by for military families, who are often far from extended family, and may be parenting alone through a deployment as well.”



McCranie recently spoke with a library technician from another Army installation who had noticed the robust calendar of events – and programs specifically for homeschool students – at the McEwen Library.



“She had been speaking to homeschool families at her library who had mentioned having to go off post to find programs,” McCranie said. “She was also interested in starting a Bilingual Story Time, which she saw on our calendar as well. She wanted to know if we had any advice about specific programs that had worked well, things we might try differently, and just general information about what was working for us.”



Evan as the digital age has changed how people live, work and communicate, and technology – like 3D printing – advances rapidly, the community library continues to adapt and endure.



“I think that one of the things that’s often missing in our hectic, overstimulated modern lives is the feeling of community that can be found in a library,” McCranie said. “Online learning and digital resources are fantastic, but there is something special about learning in a group. You might meet someone that shares a passion of yours or get to know someone that sparks a brand-new interest.



“For new families, it's a way to make friends and get to know the other families on post, which is especially important to the military community,” she added. “You can learn the same information from a YouTube video or an online course, but the library offers an opportunity to connect with other people in addition to the information.”



The Robert C. McEwen Library is located in Bldg. 4300 on Camp Hale Road. For more information, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/robert-c-mcewen-library or www.facebook.com/RobertCMcEwenLibrary.

