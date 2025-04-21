USACE Louisville District announces delayed campground openings due to flooding

As the recreation season approaches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District is providing an update regarding USACE-managed recreation areas in the Green River Area (including Nolin River, Rough River, Barren River, and Green River lakes) as it pertains to the recent high-water event.



Due to elevated water levels resulting from recent flooding, several of our recreation areas remain closed. While our teams are actively working on cleanup and recovery efforts, safety assessments are still ongoing to determine the condition of each site.



As water levels continue to recede, USACE teams will conduct detailed inspections to evaluate infrastructure conditions and identify any necessary repairs on additional areas. Cleanup efforts have already begun in some areas, and restoration efforts will begin as soon as it is safe to do so. Unfortunately, the severity of this flood event may result in short-term impacts, and it is likely that some of the most heavily affected sites will experience disruptions extending into the 2025 recreation season. It should also be noted that additional rainfall could have further impacts on reopening dates.



Based on current conditions and available information, we are adjusting our anticipated opening schedule as follows (subject to change):



ROUGH RIVER LAKE – Falls of Rough, Kentucky

•Axtel Campground – Fully closed through at least May 15

• Laurel Branch Campground

• Loops C & D (Sites 30–62) – Closed through at least May 15

• Loops A & B (Sites 1–29) – Anticipated to open as scheduled May 1

• North Fork and Cave Creek Campgrounds – Anticipated to open as scheduled on May 15 (subject to water levels and assessments)



NOLIN RIVER LAKE – Bee Spring, Kentucky

• Dog Creek, Moutardier and Wax – Anticipated to open on 23 May (subject to water levels and assessments)



GREEN RIVER LAKE – Campbellsville, Kentucky

• Holmes Bend – Opened as scheduled April 18.

• Smith Ridge – Anticipated to open as scheduled May 9

• Pikes Ridge – Closed through at least May 29



BARREN RIVER LAKE – Glasgow, Kentucky

• Bailey’s Point – Closed through at least May 22

• The Narrows – Anticipated to open as scheduled May 16

• Tailwater – Opened as scheduled April 4



All reservations affected by these closures will be automatically canceled and fully refunded by Recreation.gov. If a camper’s reservation bridges across the opening date, they will receive an email that informs them of this and requires further action or their reservations will be cancelled.

We appreciate your patience and remain committed to providing further updates as more information becomes available.

Each lake will continue to post updates regarding the status of recreation areas on their respective social media pages.



For updates, visit: www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE

Nolin: www.facebook.com/Nolin.River.Lake

Barren: www.facebook.com/BarrenRiverLake

Green: www.facebook.com/GreenRiverLakeUSACE

Rough: www.facebook.com/RoughRiverLakeUSACE

