Annual Fort Knox Memorial Day ceremony, visitation to take place May 26

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The annual Fort Knox Memorial Day ceremony will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff at 11:30 a.m., May 26.



In honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the ceremony will include music from 100th Army Band, including the national anthem and “America the Beautiful;” an invocation from the Fort Knox Religious Services Office; a Prisoners of War/Missing in Action remembrance ceremony; remarks from U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett; a 21-gun salute; a ceremonial wreath laying and the playing of taps.



Golf carts will be available to aid those in attendance with mobility issues in navigating the site.



Additionally, the installation will open gates from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who wish to visit any of the 122 cemeteries on post.



Checkpoints around the installation will be open during these hours for attendees to ensure swift and easy access to areas within the range complex. Available checkpoints include Belmont Gate, Highway 313/251, 7th Armored Division Road, 7th Armored Division Cutoff Road, Porter River Road, Main Range, and Baker and Mount Eden gates.



Visitors ages 18 and older must provide a Real ID or driver’s license with valid accompanying supplemental documents, and a good address and cell phone number when entering through checkpoints. Those entering through Chaffee (main) or Wilson gates will only need a Real ID or driver’s license with valid accompanying supplemental documentation. A list of approved supplemental documentation can be found at https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/.



Those needing assistance in locating checkpoints are encouraged to visit the Fort Knox Visitor Center at Chaffee Gate. While there, attendees can obtain an event map and further aid as needed. Fort Knox Range Branch staff will also be located at gate checkpoints around the installation for those inquiring about specific gravesites.



