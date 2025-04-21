Red-Hot rush: DLA Aviation supports mission readiness with rapid response times

Photo By Lauren Boggs | Earnestine Joseph, left, material expediter supervisor, Wayne Collins, center, work...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Boggs | Earnestine Joseph, left, material expediter supervisor, Wayne Collins, center, work lead, and Sorot Boonkian, storage and distribution division chief, pose together inside a service supply center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 7, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation employees developed a system for red-hot rush part deliveries to aid in their mission to supply aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs) see less | View Image Page

Everyone on Team Robins plays a vital role in the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex’s mission. From accountants to mechanics, it takes intricate teamwork to get aircraft off the flight line and back to the warfighters.



Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Warner Robins plays a major role on the team, serving as the depot supply organization for nearly all the parts required by the WR-ALC at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. DLA Aviation’s job is critical when time is of the essence, particularly when aircraft are up for functional testing following programmed depot maintenance.



When maintainers need a crucial part on a time crunch it’s labeled ‘red hot,’ and DLA Aviation is on the clock to prevent work stoppages on the flight line and to keep urgent functional testing on track.



Steve Soisson, DLA Aviation at Warner Robins deputy commander, says the organization supports mission readiness by supplying aircraft readiness.



“At any given time, the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group can have up to 10 aircraft in their functional test gate,” said Soisson. “Unfortunately, things still happen to break, or the test pilots find something wrong with the aircraft. In these cases, it is critical to get parts out to the maintainers.”



“They’ve been known to turn an aircraft around for another test flight the same day,” Soisson continued. “That’s why it is critical to have such short delivery times. Getting these aircraft through Programmed Depot Maintenance and back to the warfighter on time ensures continued aircraft availability.”



DLA Aviation routinely beats its internal 90-minute goal for all deliveries, averaging just 55 minutes for any order. For red-hot parts, they’re even quicker, averaging just 30 minutes to deliver each of the almost 150 parts needed for urgent functional testing each month.



“Supplying aircraft readiness, that’s what we do,” says Sorot Boonkian, DLA Aviation at Warner Robins Storage and Distribution chief. “We provide a service to the ALC by trying to resolve all of their problems when it comes to parts constraints.”



The 77-person team works across DLA Aviation’s 18 shop service centers that are integrated with maintenance buildings on the flight line. They fulfill more than 6,300 customer demands each month. The rapid delivery of these critical parts is a feat that highlights the agility of the team.



Wayne Collins, work lead for DLA Aviation, has been supporting mission readiness with logistics throughout his career at Robins AFB. He says DLA Aviation and Distribution work as a team to support the mission.



“We support the warfighter and get all of the parts that the customer needs to get the planes off the ground,” says Collins. “We give 100% customer service. That way, there won’t be any work stoppages. With the workload, you have to have all hands on deck. One team, one fight.”