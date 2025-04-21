SUPSHIPNN Shines in 2024 Navy Financial Management Awards

Photo By Telly B. Myles | Newport News, Va. — A distinguished, multi-disciplinary team from the Supervisor of...... read more read more Photo By Telly B. Myles | Newport News, Va. — A distinguished, multi-disciplinary team from the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) has earned top honors in the prestigious 2024 Department of the Navy (DON) Financial Management (FM) Awards. Recognized in the “Contribution to Optimize Stewardship in the Budget Process” category for Echelon II and above, this award celebrates efforts that enhance operational responsiveness, financial stewardship, and trust across the Navy. 22 April 2025. see less | View Image Page

Driving this achievement was the Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) Aged Contract Closeout Initiative Team, an exceptional group of financial, contracting, and legal experts. Leading the charge from SUPSHIPNN were Deputy Comptroller Maureen M. Mackey, Contracting Officers Melissa Browning-Duer and Virginia Petrella, Performance Analyst Gladys Ceballos-Asterita, General Business & Industrial Specialist Jin Hawkins, and Associate Counsel Alanna Whybrew. Their efforts were guided by Jane Mei from the Program Executive Office for Aircraft Carriers, In-Service Aircraft Carrier Program (PMS 312), and Melinda Matheny from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Comptroller (SEA 01), setting a new standard in financial efficiency.



Over an intense 16-month period, the team successfully closed 54 contracts and task orders valued at $6.9 billion, including a single settlement of $13.2 million. Their diligent work led to the resolution of nearly 500 contract lines dating back to 1986—all before active funds expired in Fiscal Year 2024. This marked the first implementation of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 204.804, an innovative approach introduced through the FY17, FY18, and FY20 National Defense Authorization Acts. By streamlining administrative processes, this initiative safeguarded NAVSEA’s buying power and established a scalable model for efficiently closing aged shipbuilding contracts across the enterprise.



Adding to their accolades, the RCOH Aged Contract Closeout Initiative Team also earned the Fiscal Year 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Award for Financial Management, further highlighting their significant contributions. Additional team members, including Sabrina Wiggins, Curtis Maye, Queshana Long, Eric Larios, and Samantha Hogue, played crucial roles in this success, cementing the team's reputation for excellence.



The Contribution to Optimize Stewardship in the Budget Process Award is a key component of the Navy Financial Management Awards Program, recognizing individuals and teams that improve the budget process through greater efficiency, accountability, and operational responsiveness. This honor underscores the Navy’s unwavering commitment to responsible financial management and innovative solutions in an evolving fiscal landscape.



SUPSHIPNN and its partners have not only set a new benchmark within the NAVSEA Enterprise but also created a framework for future financial management initiatives. Their dedication to excellence and forward-thinking approach exemplify the transformative impact of collaboration and strong leadership in advancing financial stewardship across the Department of the Navy.